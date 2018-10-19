Newsdeck

Kelly, Bolton in Shouting Match as White House Tensions Flare

By Bloomberg 19 October 2018
Caption
John Kelly, White House chief of staff, listens during a lunch meeting Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff and his national security adviser engaged in a heated argument outside the Oval Office on Thursday, according to three people familiar with the episode.

The chief of staff, John Kelly, and the national security adviser, John Bolton, fought over immigration and border crossings, including the performance of the Homeland Security Department under Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, one person familiar with the matter said. She was at the White House for meetings on Thursday, but the people disagreed about whether she witnessed the argument.

Bolton criticized DHS, and Kelly defended Nielsen, a former deputy whom he supported to replace him at the department. Two people described the exchange as less a shouting match than an intense argument. Kelly then stormed away, so upset that he uttered some profanities.

Bolton and Nielsen had a good conversation after Kelly and Bolton’s argument, a White House official said. Both believe the goal is to protect the border, the official said.

Trump has lately expressed fury about a large group of migrants who are traveling from Honduras toward the U.S. border. He vowed Thursday to deploy the military and shut down the Mexican border unless the migrants are turned back.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump ….In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!..

Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

The clash is an indication that tension is flaring in the White House 19 days before midterm elections in which Republican control of Congress is at stake. The shouting match was so intense that other White House aides worried one of the two men might immediately resign. Neither of the men is resigning, the people said.

Trump is aware of the argument, the people said, even though the president told reporters he didn’t know about it before boarding Air Force One to travel to Montana for a campaign rally. He has recently sought to make immigration a more prominent political issue, blaming Democrats for increased numbers of migrants crossing the border.

After the confrontation was reported, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement indicating that there are no hard feelings among the president’s senior advisers. The statement didn’t address the specific details of the argument.

“While we are passionate about solving the issue of illegal immigration, we are not angry at one another,” Sanders said, adding “our Administration is doing a great job on the border.” DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Defend Truth.

Bloomberg

THE CLOTH AND THE RAPE

Omotoso abuse raises case for regulating religion

By Greg Nicolson

ANALYSIS

A depressed 2019 voter turnout – SA democracy’s big enemy

Stephen Grootes
10 hours ago
5 mins

SPOTLIGHT

Broken babies, dying patients as North West hospital crisis deepens

Ufrieda Ho for Spotlight
10 hours ago
12 mins

Newsdeck

US opens federal investigation into Catholic Church abuse

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

China Economic Growth Slows More Than Expected in Third Quarter

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kelly, Bolton in Shouting Match as White House Tensions Flare

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Khashoggi ‘certainly looks’ to be dead: Trump

AFP 12 hours ago

REPORTER’S PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Intelligence oversight committee scuppered by delayed SSA vetting, while push to pass 18 Bills in two months raises ire
Marianne Merten 10 hours ago
5 mins

"Every time I read Pride and Prejudice I want to dig her up and beat her over the skull with her own shin-bone" ~ Mark Twain on Jane Austen

MOTORING

Volkswagen Polo GTI: The real McCoy

Deon Schoeman 10 hours ago
7 mins

HEALTH4SALE

Substandard equipment continues to pose health risks

Anso Thom and Marcus Low for Spotlight
10 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Still Banging On

Zapiro
18 OCT

The Glass Ceilings 2018

With sexism alive and well in SA media, cyber bullying is the new trend to watch

Glenda Daniels and Colleen Lowe Morna
10 hours ago
6 mins

PRASA IN PARLIAMENT

Only 174 train sets available nationally, yet 256 required, annual report shows

Suné Payne
10 hours ago
3 mins