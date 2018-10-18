Newsdeck

Trump to Withdraw U.S. From Postal Treaty, Squeezing China (2)

By Bloomberg 18 October 2018
Caption
A letter carrier prepares mail for delivery at the United States Postal Service (USPS) Joseph Curseen Jr. and Thomas Morris Jr. processing and distribution center in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. The USPS said it expects to deliver over 15 billion total pieces of mail this holiday season with expanded Sunday delivery operations in certain areas, delivering over six million packages each Sunday in December. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the U.S. from a 192-nation treaty that gives Chinese companies discounted shipping rates for small packages sent to American consumers, another escalation of his economic confrontation of Beijing.

U.S. officials said the administration sought to revise the treaty in September and was rebuffed by other nations, prompting the decision to withdraw. The State Department will deliver a notice to the Universal Postal Union in Switzerland Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Under the union’s framework it takes a year for a country to withdraw, during which rates can be renegotiated. The officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said postal rates wouldn’t change for at least six months, and that the U.S. would prefer to stay inside the union’s system.

The president wants to adopt “self-declared rates” as soon as practical, and no later than Jan. 1, 2020, Sanders said. “If negotiations are successful, the administration is prepared to rescind the notice of withdrawal and remain in the UPU,” she said.

U.S. manufacturers applauded the move.

“President Trump deserves tremendous credit for the administration’s focus on eliminating the anti-US manufacturer subsidy China receives from the U.S. Postal Service,” Jay Timmons, the president of the National Association of Manufacturers, said in a statement. “This outdated arrangement contributes significantly to the flood of counterfeit goods and dangerous drugs that enter the country from China.”

The group said the discounts amount to a subsidy for Chinese shippers that cost the U.S. Postal Service $170 million in 2017. The treaty sets fees that national postal services charge to deliver mail and small packages from other countries. Poor and developing countries are assessed lower rates than wealthier countries, an arrangement that has benefited China.

United Parcel Service Inc. said the administration “took the right step” in withdrawing from the accord.

“Foreign postal operators should not be given government approved advantages in what is a competitive market,” UPS said in a statement. “All parties should pay the same parcel delivery rates for the same services from the U.S. Postal Service, regardless of whether the country of origin is foreign or domestic.”

FedEx Corp. declined to comment.

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Bloomberg

The Interview

Patricia de Lille: ‘I’d give myself 8/10 as Mayor of Cape Town’

By Rebecca Davis

ZAPIRO

Still Banging On

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Reporter's notebook

When Might is Right – Parliamentary committee’s closed meeting and bouncers-enforced media compliance

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Trump to Withdraw U.S. From Postal Treaty, Squeezing China (2)

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Woods blames fatigue for Ryder Cup flop

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Is Said to Mull Longer Transition to Break Brexit Deadlock

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘I ain’t dead’: Roseanne mad about being killed off on ‘The Conners’

AFP 10 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The Sunday Times furore: No checks, no balances… no credibility
Buddy Naidu 8 hours ago
8 mins

JK Rowling is no longer a billionaire due to the amount of money she has donated to charity.

Femicide

Honour the dead – understand their last moments – face the horror

Marianne Thamm 8 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

South Africa’s inexhaustible blaming desire — and why we should proceed with caution

Stephen Grootes
10 hours ago
6 mins

UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime

South Africa should live up to Ramaphosa’s praise of civil society’s role in State Capture

Mark Shaw
8 hours ago
5 mins
From Harlots to Sex Workers: Can a feminist message be delivered against the backdrop of the sex trade?

Op-Ed

Ethiopia chooses a sustainable path to prosperity

Hailemariam Desalegn
7 hours ago
5 mins