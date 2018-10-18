Newsdeck

May Is Said to Mull Longer Transition to Break Brexit Deadlock

By Bloomberg 18 October 2018
Caption
Theresa May Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is weighing up a plan to stay tied to European Union rules for longer in a radical move designed to break the deadlock in Brexit talks, according to people familiar with the matter.

May is considering an EU proposal to extend the transition period that’s already due to keep the U.K. bound to the bloc’s rules for 21 months after exit day. She signaled her willingness to give ground during talks with fellow EU leaders at a summit in Brussels Wednesday, one of the people said. European Parliament President Antonio Tajani confirmed the issue was discussed between the 28 leaders.

The move, which would effectively prolong the terms of Britain’s EU membership, could potentially break the impasse. But it would come at a high political price in London.

At the meeting in Brussels, EU leaders decided that not enough progress has been made in negotiations to warrant calling a one-off summit in November for a divorce deal to be signed. Leaders, who made an effort to send positive messages on their way in, listened to May for about 15 minutes before having dinner without her. According to three government officials, at least some of them were left puzzled by her presentation.

Body Language

Tajani said May had offered nothing new, though he thought her “body language” was positive. The EU is now aiming for the December summit to get the deal done, according to one of the officials, though the idea of a November meeting hasn’t been ruled out. Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said “much more time” was needed, and that he would continue working “calmly and patiently.”

Talks are stalled on the question of how to avoid a policed frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, without erecting new barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

The prime minister and her team are willing to consider the longer transition as a way to overcome the the Irish border issue, according to people familiar with the matter. While it could help May sell a deal at home, it won’t remove the need to accept the most controversial part of the EU’s proposal — that in a last-resort situation, Northern Ireland could be split off from the rest of the U.K.

Euroskeptics in May’s Conservative Party are likely to accuse her of delaying Brexit, and will balk at the prospect of Britain continuing to pay about 10 billion euros a year into the EU’s budget. Any deal agreed in Brussels needs to win approval in Parliament, where May doesn’t have a majority and faces opposition on all sides.

One of the people familiar with the discussions said May’s Tory party would find it difficult to be fighting the next general election — due in 2022 — while the country is still inside the single market and customs union.

The idea was discussed on Tuesday during a meeting of May’s Cabinet in London. One of the people said the International Trade Secretary Liam Fox was the most vocal in his openness to the idea of extending the transition. His voice is important as he is a veteran Brexiteer. Other ministers spoke about the issue during the discussion but were more cautious, the person said.

Why Ireland’s Border Is Brexit’s Intractable Puzzle: QuickTake

The EU hopes an extended transition will be enough to help May accept its plan for the Irish border, an official said. The plan is known as the backstop because it’s an insurance clause to make sure that no matter what future trading arrangement the two sides decide on, no new border will emerge on the island of Ireland.

The EU side is still insisting that the exit treaty include its proposed backstop. May says this new would destroy the constitutional integrity of the U.K., by putting a customs border between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

Negotiators will try to find a form of words to say that as long as the transition is extended long enough for the U.K. and EU to agree a free trade deal, the backstop will never be used.

But the devil is in the detail. There’s no guarantee the trade deal could be finalized in three years and the EU would expect the U.K. to sign up to some kind of customs union. The terms of that, including whether the U.K. would have an independent trade policy, could only be agreed after the U.K. has left. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Bloomberg

The Interview

Patricia de Lille: ‘I’d give myself 8/10 as Mayor of Cape Town’

By Rebecca Davis

ZAPIRO

Still Banging On

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Reporter's notebook

When Might is Right – Parliamentary committee’s closed meeting and bouncers-enforced media compliance

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Trump to Withdraw U.S. From Postal Treaty, Squeezing China (2)

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Woods blames fatigue for Ryder Cup flop

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Is Said to Mull Longer Transition to Break Brexit Deadlock

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘I ain’t dead’: Roseanne mad about being killed off on ‘The Conners’

AFP 9 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The Sunday Times furore: No checks, no balances… no credibility
Buddy Naidu 7 hours ago
8 mins

JK Rowling is no longer a billionaire due to the amount of money she has donated to charity.

Femicide

Honour the dead – understand their last moments – face the horror

Marianne Thamm 8 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

South Africa’s inexhaustible blaming desire — and why we should proceed with caution

Stephen Grootes
10 hours ago
6 mins

UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime

South Africa should live up to Ramaphosa’s praise of civil society’s role in State Capture

Mark Shaw
8 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Ethiopia chooses a sustainable path to prosperity

Hailemariam Desalegn
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

London Eye: Democratic institutions must be defended in an era of machismo and aggression

Margie Orford
7 hours ago
8 mins