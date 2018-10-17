MyCiti bus strike enters third day

A "wildcat" strike by MyCiti bus drivers entered its third day on Wednesday with some routes disrupted in Cape Town.

Amid disgruntled and frustrated comments from commuters, the MyCiti social media accounts announced around 07:00 that the following routes were currently operational: T03, T02, X02, D01, D02, D03, D04, 101, 102, 103, 105, 114, 107, 110, 215, 231, 232, 233, 234, 236 and 237.

Around 250 employees protested at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Tuesday after downing tools until their demands for better pay and working conditions were met.

The EFF lent its support to the strike, with Cape metro secretary Banzi Dambuza saying that he wanted the workers to be heard and answered.

In an official statement on Monday, the city’s transport mayoral committee member Brett Herron urged “those who have embarked on this strike to use the structures and processes in place to address any grievances or concerns they may have with their employment”. DM