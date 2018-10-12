Newsdeck

Tutu home from hospital in time to celebrate wife’s birthday

By News24 12 October 2018
South-African archbishop Desmond Tutu speaks during the Goed Geld Gala (Good Money Gala), organized by a Dutch charity lottery, in the theatre Carre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 04 February 2014. EPA/OLAF KRAAK

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is back home after a stint in hospital for tests, a statement said on Friday.

“The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation wishes to thank all who have sent messages and prayers, including on social media, for the Arch’s swift return to his feet,” the foundation said.

His arrival back home coincides with his wife Leah’s “eighty-somethingth” birthday on Sunday, so there is bound to be a double celebration after Tutu spent his own birthday last Sunday in hospital. “The foundation’s board of directors and staff wish Mrs Tutu a very happy birthday, and the Archbishop a full recovery to sustainable good health.”

Tutu was admitted for tests on September 27.

Meanwhile, fellow anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni was still in hospital but was recovering well.

“He is much better,” his son Sello Mlangeni told News24.

Mlangeni, one of the Rivonia trialists, was admitted to hospital in Cape Town on October 3.

Monday will mark 29 years since Mlangeni was released from Robben Island. He and Denis Goldberg are the last survivors of the Rivonia Trial. DM

Tutu home from hospital in time to celebrate wife's birthday

