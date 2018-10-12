THIS WEEKEND WE’RE WATCHING

Peaky Blinders, The Magic Pill and Rob van Vuuren: Live at Parkers

By Antoinette Muller 12 October 2018

Photo: BBC / YouTube / Promotional

What’s a weekend without a bit of British TV drama, local giggles and a food documentary?

Peaky Blinders

The BBC really does gritty drama series well and Peaky Blinders is no different. The exquisite cinematography, the charisma of Tommy Shelby, the extreme violence, the haunting Nick Cave tunes… it’s all pretty damn awesome.

If gangs and guts and the effects of war on men isn’t your cup of (Yorkshire) tea, don’t tune in. But if you like your TV shows gritty with a side of misogyny from time-to-time, you can’t go wrong.

The dear Daily Maverick sub once upon time quipped that this isn’t bingeable. Well, dear reader, this writer disagrees. If you fall in the obsessive, everything needs to happen now spectrum, you won’t be able to stop… even if the person watching with you insists that it’s bed time.

Available on Netflix

The Magic Pill

Let’s start this with a disclosure. The writer of this piece does not subscribe to the low-carb way of eating and is in no way evangelical about Banting. So don’t write in.

Now, back to the documentary. Even before that chunky red book of recipes became another way for Capetonians to disagree about stuff, research into the Ketogenic diet, Atkins on steroids, had showed promising results for certain conditions.

This documentary, which at times feels a little bit like a propaganda film, charts the research, follows people who have made the switch and even sees Tim Noakes make a cameo as he fights to clear his name against the charge of professional misconduct.

If you are vehemently opposed to low-carb eating for whatever reason, this isn’t for you. But, if you are interested in science and how the choices we make with food can affect our lives, it’s a good watch.

Not so good that it’ll make you want to give up bread entirely, but it will definitely make you reconsider that second slice.

Available on Netflix

Rob van Vuuren: Live at Parkers

If you’ve recently seen Rob van Vuuren at the Cape Town Comedy Club, you’ll enjoy this throwback. Some of the jokes in this set are still being delivered, but that doesn’t make them any less funny.

His impression of a fly and a cat is still one of the best rubber-faced comedy deliveries out there. The set features a few other familiar faces who aren’t always as funny as him, but it’s still 30 minutes of your life well spent.

Available on Showmax

Video of the week: Behind the Scenes with the Patriots Equipment Staff

Ever wonder how giant sporting franchises manage the labyrinth of equipment, logistics, player needs and playing away? Take a peek with the New England Patriots. DM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

