Street Talk

How do you know if he or she is the ‘One’? (Video)

By Street Talk 11 October 2018

How and when do you know if you have found true love and a life partner? Four forty-somethings share their take on love, trust, compatibility and commitment.

 

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.comDM

