Newsdeck

‘El Chapo’ case will still start in November

By AFP 10 October 2018
Caption
Eduardo Balarezo (C), lawyer for Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman speaks with media outside the United States Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 14 August 2017. Guzman, known as 'El Chapo', was extradited from Mexico in January to face multiple criminal charges for running a massive drug and money laundering operation. A judge in New York has refused, 14 August, to guarantee that private lawyers seeking to represent Guzman will get paid. EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

The judge in the trial of Mexico's Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, accused of running one of the world's biggest criminal drug empires, said Wednesday his trial would get under way next month.

Jury selection is set for November 5 even though “El Chapo’s” attorneys insist that they cannot be ready to represent him due to the huge number of documents in the case.

The trial is expected to take four months.

Guzman, 61, is accused of running the Sinaloa crime syndicate and has been held in New York since being extradited to the United States on January 19, 2017, after twice escaping from prison in Mexico.

He faces 17 charges. If convicted, he is likely to spend the rest of his life in a maximum-security US prison.

Jeffrey Lichtman, one of his defense lawyers, told federal judge Brian Cogan it was still impossible to be prepared, in the last hearing before trial.

The judge denied his request for an additional delay. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

NEWSFLASH

R2bn looted from ‘corrupt & rotten’ VBS Bank, says report

By Greg Nicolson

Africa

Zimbabweans fear return of 2008 economic strife

Daily Maverick Correspondent
5 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSFLASH

Hogan, Gordhan state capture testimony moved to November

Jessica Bezuidenhout
10 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

$46 Billion, and Britain Hasn’t Even Moved Out: Therese Raphael

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

French MPs adopt ‘fake news’ bill

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Barbie deployed to close ‘Dream Gap’ for young girls

AFP 17 hours ago

Newsdeck

US Open, PGA winner Koepka voted PGA Tour Player of Year

AFP 23 hours ago

ISS TODAY

Tanzania’s climate change confusion
ISS Today 5 hours ago
4 mins

A medium popcorn & soft drink combo is the nutritional equivalent of three quarter-pounders and 12 pieces of butter.

ANALYSIS

The politics of having the newest new Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni

Stephen Grootes 22 hours ago
5 mins

PARLIAMENT

Budget office is director-less 4 months after contract extended and R265,000 bursary recipient is also departing

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Patriarchal procedure — the hidden problems with criminalising the identification of suspects in sexual matters

Jameelah Omar
22 hours ago
4 mins

TITO & THE MARKETS SWING BAND

‘Known quantity’ Mboweni welcomed, if not necessarily warmly, as fifth finance minister in three years

Marianne Merten
22 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Sutherland’s judgment in the Khumalo case radically narrows the scope of hate speech

Pierre De Vos
22 hours ago
7 mins