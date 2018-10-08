Netflix, Already a Studio in All But Name, Is Buying a Studio

Netflix Inc. is buying its first production studio, the New Mexico facility used to make “The Avengers’’ and “Sicario,’’ to accommodate its growing output of original movies and television shows.

The world’s largest paid online TV network said it’s in final negotiations to purchase ABQ Studios, with eight sound stages in Albuquerque, according to a statement Monday. Terms weren’t given. Netflix already shoots the supernatural drama “Chambers’’ and the epic ‘‘Messiah’’ in New Mexico and previously shot its Emmy-winning series “Godless’’ there as well.

The acquisition further blurs the line between the streaming giant and a traditional Hollywood studio, with its sound stages, creative departments and theatrical distribution business. While the Los Gatos, California-based company will spend upward of $8 billion on movies and TV shows this year, most of that money funds projects made by other companies. Netflix, for instance, doesn’t own “The Crown’’ or “Orange Is the New Black.’’

Yet the online service has also quickly increased its in-house production, turning out popular hits such as “Stranger Things.’’

Los Angeles is the center of Netflix’s burgeoning production business. Last week, the company said it leased a 13-story tower adjacent to its existing offices in Hollywood.

New Mexico offers tax incentives to attract productions. Together the state and the city of Albuquerque will provide Netflix with $14.5 million in funding. Netflix said it will create up to 1,000 jobs a year and spend $1 billion on production over the next 10 years.

“Our experience producing shows and films in New Mexico inspired us to jump at the chance to establish a new production hub here,’’ Ty Warren, Netflix’s vice president of physical production, said in the statement. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.