Newsdeck

Bill and Hillary Clinton to Start 13-City Paid Speaking Tour After Midterms

By Bloomberg 8 October 2018

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will embark on a 13-city tour starting next month with paid joint appearances across the U.S. and Canada, they announced Monday.

A ticket to see the political couple could cost more than a music concert or professional sports game. The least expensive tickets for the first event in Las Vegas were going for about $72 on Ticketmaster. Tickets for an event in Oakland were listed for as much as $750.

The tour and ticket prices could reignite criticism of the former first couple for profiting from their former offices. During the 2016 campaign, Republicans blasted Hillary Clinton for giving highly paid speeches to corporate audiences after leaving public service.

Another former first lady, Michelle Obama, will also be on a paid arena tour at the same time as the Clintons. Starting Nov. 13, Obama will be on a 10-city book tour for her memoir, titled “Becoming,” with tickets from $29.50 to more than $3,000.

Hillary Clinton has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s administration, with a book, speeches and public commentary that have lambasted the president who defeated her in 2016. Bill Clinton has also criticized Trump.

‘Inspiring Anecdotes’

The Clinton events, produced by Live Nation, “will feature joint on-stage conversations with the two leaders sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking towards the future,” Live Nation said in a statement.

The first event in Las Vegas will be on Nov. 18.

Tickets for the events go on sale Friday, less than a month before a crucial midterm election that will shape the second half of Trump’s first term in office. Trump has continued to attack Clinton on the campaign trail as he tries to rally his base of voters ahead of the election that will determine whether Republicans continue to control both chambers of Congress. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Bloomberg

Cyril’s crossroads

Ramaphosa stays mum on Nene as he delivers Tutu lecture with forceful focus on land

By Rebecca Davis

ANALYSIS

Cyril’s Nene choices: Strong, sweeping action or continuing game of Cabinet seats

Stephen Grootes
2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Even the meagre promises of the Jobs Summit are empty

Ivo Vegter
2 hours ago
9 mins

Newsdeck

Netflix, Already a Studio in All But Name, Is Buying a Studio

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bill and Hillary Clinton to Start 13-City Paid Speaking Tour After Midterms

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Google Discloses Privacy Security Flaw Kept Quiet Since March

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

2 people killed after light aircraft crashes in Midrand

News24 10 hours ago

RUSSIA/AFRICA

Russia’s nuclear deal is icy, but its relations with SA are not – deputy foreign minister
Carien Du Plessis 2 hours ago
5 mins

"I didn’t like having to explain to them so I just shut up smoked a cigarette and looked at the sea." ~ Albert Camus

OP-ED

Many Belts and Roads? Demystifying China’s Africa Ambitions

Greg Mills and Nicola Doyle 1 hour ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Breaking with Zumaism

Raymond Suttner
2 hours ago
9 mins

Newsflash

Hawks confirm terrorism charge against 19 suspects accused of Durban bombings and mosque attack

Rebecca Davis
7 hours ago
3 mins

Irregular expenses

Auditor-General readies for more teeth, awaits Ramaphosa’s signature

Greg Nicolson
2 hours ago
3 mins

ROBBEN ISLAND FERRY

Western Cape legislature briefed on how to avoid that sinking feeling

Aphiwe Ngalo
2 hours ago
3 mins