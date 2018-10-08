2 people killed after light aircraft crashes in Midrand

Two people have been killed after a light aircraft crashed near Midrand, Johannesburg.

Paramedics were at the scene where the victims are reported to be the pilot and a gardener.

The aircraft reportedly landed in a residential area. DM

