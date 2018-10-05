Street Talk: MANHOOD under fire

Hanover moms berate men who stay at home while the women bring home the bacon. Don’t bring up your sons to be like their fathers who depend on their moms, sisters, girlfriends or wives: Grab that broom and sweep the floors! Get in the kitchen and wash those dishes!

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

