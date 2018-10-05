Are you Maverick Material? If you have what it takes, convince us

Daily Maverick is seeking to take on two journalism interns in Joburg and another two journalism interns in Cape Town. The programme runs from 1 February 2019 and ends on 20 December 2019.

Job Specifications

Passion

Candidates must be readers of Daily Maverick and passionate about the work we do.

Requirements

A degree, not necessarily in journalism, is a prerequisite

A good command of the English language is advantageous.

For journalism graduates, at least some experience in a newsroom

Expectations

Must have an understanding of and interest in Multimedia, graphics and data

Must have own computer and cellphone

Ability to work independently and out of regular office hours

How to apply

Send your CV to newsdesk@dailymaverick.co.za. Give us five highlights in bullet point in the body of the mail.

Please indicate location preference – Johannesburg or Cape Town. (Tip: Write a subject heading that will catch our eye)

What to include

A critique of no more than 500 words (so make every word count) on Daily Maverick (what’s good and where we can improve and why you would be a good fit for the organisation)

Submit an original previously unpublished article with the hope of getting it published in Daily Maverick. It can be an interview, a well-researched news article, or an Op-Ed/analysis.

Submit two examples of published work.

Remuneration

Basic (R6,000-R7,000 pm CTC) plus data and transport (related) costs

Deadline for submissions: October 15, 2018

EE candidates will be given preference. Acceptance on to the programme is not a guarantee of further employment at the end of it. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.