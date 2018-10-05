Are you Maverick Material? If you have what it takes, convince us

Daily Maverick is seeking to take on two journalism interns in Joburg and another two journalism interns in Cape Town. The programme runs from 1 February 2019 and ends on 20 December 2019.
Job Specifications
Passion
Candidates must be readers of Daily Maverick and passionate about the work we do.
Requirements
Expectations
How to apply
Send your CV to newsdesk@dailymaverick.co.za. Give us five highlights in bullet point in the body of the mail.
Please indicate location preference – Johannesburg or Cape Town. (Tip: Write a subject heading that will catch our eye)
What to include
Remuneration
Basic (R6,000-R7,000 pm CTC) plus data and transport (related) costs
Deadline for submissions: October 15, 2018
EE candidates will be given preference. Acceptance on to the programme is not a guarantee of further employment at the end of it. DM
