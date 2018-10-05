Intern Programme

Are you Maverick Material? If you have what it takes, convince us

By Daily Maverick 5 October 2018
Caption
Photo by Juliette Leufke on Unsplash

Daily Maverick is seeking to take on two journalism interns in Joburg and another two journalism interns in Cape Town. The programme runs from 1 February 2019 and ends on 20 December 2019.

Job Specifications

Passion

Candidates must be readers of Daily Maverick and passionate about the work we do.

Requirements

  • A degree, not necessarily in journalism, is a prerequisite
  • A good command of the English language is advantageous.
  • For journalism graduates, at least some experience in a newsroom

Expectations

  • Must have an understanding of and interest in Multimedia, graphics and data
  • Must have own computer and cellphone
  • Ability to work independently and out of regular office hours

How to apply

Send your CV to newsdesk@dailymaverick.co.za. Give us five highlights in bullet point in the body of the mail.

Please indicate location preference – Johannesburg or Cape Town. (Tip: Write a subject heading that will catch our eye)

What to include

  • A critique of no more than 500 words (so make every word count) on Daily Maverick (what’s good and where we can improve and why you would be a good fit for the organisation)
  • Submit an original previously unpublished article with the hope of getting it published in Daily Maverick. It can be an interview, a well-researched news article, or an Op-Ed/analysis.
  • Submit two examples of published work.

Remuneration

Basic (R6,000-R7,000 pm CTC) plus data and transport (related) costs

Deadline for submissions: October 15, 2018

EE candidates will be given preference. Acceptance on to the programme is not a guarantee of further employment at the end of it. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Daily Maverick

SCORPIO

The Bain Files, Part 1: Massone knew in advance Moyane would become SARS head and Bain would get restructuring contract

By Pauli Van Wyk

Special Feature

After the Whistle: Mental health in South African sport

Antoinette Muller & Leila Dougan
38 mins ago
25 mins

WILD COAST MINING RIGHTS

As tensions rise, government insists there’s no decision to grant Australian company the right to mine at Xolobeni

Rebecca Davis
14 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Toyota announces new recall of 2.4 million hybrid cars

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Mukwege: Brave healer of DR Congo’s most horrific wounds

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Year-long SAIDS probe nets 3 cyclists for doping violations

News24 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Women take the wheel to shatter the transport glass ceiling

Aphiwe Ngalo 3 hours ago

Living Donor

Medics cautious, but good signs after HIV-positive mother donates liver tissue to baby daughter
Ufrieda Ho 3 hours ago
3 mins

The Russian town of Luchegorsk was besieged by 30 hungry bears in 2005. They were eventually run out by sirens and shots fired in the air. Somewhere in the world, a game developer just found inspiration for the next Angry Birds.

OP-ED

The Avengers, climate change and the need for tough decisions

Dr Prabhat Upadhyaya 55 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ramaphosa’s #JobsSummit needs a reality check

Oliver Meth
4 hours ago
4 mins

Groundup

Lottery money goes to waste as school falls apart

GroundUp
2 hours ago
9 mins

PARLIAMENT

Nehawu weighs in on high level performance bonuses Parliament says were ‘projections’, not real payments

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
3 mins

ISS Today

Cameroon needs more than ‘Biya or chaos’

ISS Today
3 hours ago
4 mins