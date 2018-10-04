Newsdeck

Nike ‘deeply concerned’ by Ronaldo rape allegations

By AFP 4 October 2018
Caption
epaselect Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

US sporting goods giant Nike said Thursday the company was "deeply concerned" by rape allegations surrounding star client Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” a Nike spokesman said to AFP.

Portugal and Juventus star Ronaldo, who has denied the allegations against him dating from an incident in 2009, signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike in 2016.

According to Forbes magazine, Ronaldo is one of only three athletes to have been given a lifetime deal with Nike, joining an elite club whose other members are NBA icons LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Police in Las Vegas announced this week they were reopening a rape case after allegations made by a former model, Kathryn Mayorga, went public.

Mayorga, 34, has accused Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel suite on June 13, 2009.

On Wednesday the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star denied the allegation, describing rape as “an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

“Keen as I may be to clear my name I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense,” Ronaldo said on Twitter.

“My clear conscious (sic) will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations,” he added. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

Days of Zondo

Nene’s testimony thrusts light on Zuma, the classic kleptocrat

By Ferial Haffajee

Jobs Summit

Bongani Mdlalose is among millions who hope that one day, things will get better

Bheki C. Simelane
11 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Nuked

Zapiro
12 hours ago

Newsdeck

TMOs red-carded in latest World Rugby law change

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Campaigners hit the streets in bid to reverse Brexit

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Here Are the World’s Top 50 Bars – and the Best Is in London

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Gangsters, here we come!’ – police minister launches task team in Westbury

News24 9 hours ago

By-Elections

By-Elections: ANC shock DA in Chatsworth
Wayne Sussman 12 hours ago
6 mins

WD-40 is not patented as that would force the makers to reveal its formula.

ISS TODAY

Time to put meat on the bones of South Africa’s foreign policy

ISS Today 9 hours ago
4 mins

GroundUp

Banks are clogging up the justice system, says court

GroundUp
6 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

The cost of pushing back against State Capture – careers ruined, lives uprooted, finances depleted

Marianne Thamm
21 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

Turning Parliament into just another secure government installation betrays SA’s democracy

Marianne Merten
21 hours ago
7 mins

Days of Zondo

Nene state capture testimony reveals web of deceit and lies wound around Treasury and officials

Jessica Bezuidenhout
03 OCT
5 mins