Five US police shot, one fatally: media

By AFP 4 October 2018
Caption
epaselect Minneapolis Police officers stand at their post in subfreezing temperatures prior to Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on 04 February 2018. The NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles play the AFC Champions New England Patriots in the National Football League's annual championship game. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Five US police officers were shot -- one fatally -- during an "active shooter" incident in South Carolina on Wednesday, US media reported.

CNN cited the coroner in Florence County, inland from the coastal resort of Myrtle Beach, as saying one officer had died from his wounds.

CNN said the officer was among five — two city officers and three Florence County Sheriff’s deputies, who were wounded.

There were no immediate details on the condition of the other officers, after the latest shooting involving police in the United States.

The Florence County Emergency Management office had reported on Twitter at about 5:00 pm that an “active shooter” situation was under way in Florence.

One hour later it said the incident had ended with a suspect in custody.

According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 107 officers had been killed this year, prior to the latest case.

More than one-third of the deaths were linked to firearms.

They were among more than 30,000 deaths annually linked to guns throughout the country. DM

Gallery

AFP

