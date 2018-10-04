Newsdeck

Facebook Faces EU Privacy Probe Under New Beefed Up Data Rules

By Bloomberg 4 October 2018
Caption
(FILE) - The signage of Facebook illuminated at company stand during the 2nd press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 12 September 2017 (reissued 26 July 2018). According to reports on 26 July 2018 Facebook shares suffered losses of almost 150 billion USD after it reported less than expected growth in 2nd quarter 2018 revenues that rose 42 per cent to reach 13.23 billion USD. Facebook also said they had 2.23 billion mothly users, 20 million less than expected by analysts. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Facebook Inc. has become the first big test case for the European Union’s beefed up privacy rules as Ireland’s data watchdog opened a probe into a security breach announced last week that affected as many as 50 million accounts.

Ireland’s data protection authority on Wednesday said it has started investigating whether Facebook had “appropriate technical and organizational measures” in place to protect its users’ personal data. While not the first European probe into Facebook, it’s the first under the EU’s new data rules, which could lead to fines of as much as 4 percent of a company’s annual sales.

Facebook informed the Irish authority “that their internal investigation is continuing and that the company continues to take remedial actions to mitigate the potential risk to users,” the regulator said in a tweet, as it announced its probe. Facebook said in a statement that it’s in close contact with the regulator and “will continue to cooperate with their investigation.”

The breach adds more pressure to the U.S. social media giant, which is still reeling from the separate scandal this year stemming from the revelation that data belonging to as many as 87 million Facebook users and their friends may have been misused by a political consultancy that helped get President Donald Trump elected. That breach was called a game changer as it happened shortly before the EU’s new law, called General Data Protection Regulation, took effect across the 28-nation bloc on May 25.

GDPR, or Why Privacy Is Now Stronger in EU Than U.S.: QuickTake

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova, who pushed through GDPR, tweeted on Wednesday that she had spoken to the Irish privacy commissioner, Helen Dixon, to welcome the probe and “my full support in getting to the bottom of this story.”

Jourova told reporters in Luxembourg on Tuesday that the latest Facebook breach is the “first big test case” for GDPR. Under the rules, the Irish regulator is taking the lead in the EU because Facebook has its European base in the country.

Regulators under the old regime lacked the teeth they needed to levy fines that could really bite. The U.K. watchdog, which has been probing the Cambridge Analytica scandal, said in July Facebook could face a fine of as 500,000 pounds ($647,000) over its failures to prevent a breach. That’s the maximum penalty the regulator could levy before, and this still applies for any violations that happened before GDPR took effect on May 25.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s chairman has signaled that his staff is also looking into the recent breach. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Bloomberg

Days of Zondo

Nene’s testimony thrusts light on Zuma, the classic kleptocrat

By Ferial Haffajee

ANALYSIS

The cost of pushing back against State Capture – careers ruined, lives uprooted, finances depleted

Marianne Thamm
7 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

Turning Parliament into just another secure government installation betrays SA’s democracy

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Last orders as Tokyo’s Tsukiji market relocates

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Five US police shot, one fatally: media

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook Faces EU Privacy Probe Under New Beefed Up Data Rules

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

UN court tells US to ease Iran sanctions in blow for Trump

AFP 9 hours ago

Days of Zondo

Nene state capture testimony reveals web of deceit and lies wound around Treasury and officials
Jessica Bezuidenhout 17 hours ago
5 mins

"Facetiously" and "Abstemiously" are the only two English words containing all vowels in order.

Days of Zondo

Zuma, Mahlobo, Joemat-Petterssson, Nkoana-Mashabane strong-armed Nene into signing secret Russian nuclear deal

Marianne Thamm 18 hours ago
17 mins

OPINIONISTA

Sean Davison: The case for the right to die with dignity

Pierre De Vos
6 hours ago
7 mins

MOTORING

BMW 640i GT – A new twist on a familiar formula

Spike Ballantine
7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

State Capture inquiry – ANC government in the mirror

Omry Makgoale
6 hours ago
4 mins

US/SA

The new US ambassador-designate a sign of shifting diplomatic tides

J Brooks Spector
7 hours ago
10 mins