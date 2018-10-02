Newsdeck

S. Africa’s Eskom Expects New Coal Contracts to Recover Supply

By Bloomberg 2 October 2018
Caption
An Eskom coal-fired power station, Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 April 2015. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is still running low on fuel at more than half of its power stations and expects to finish supply contracts in October that will replenish the stockpiles.

There are 10 of Eskom’s 15 baseload stations throughout the country that have less than three weeks of coal, Khulu Phasiwe, a spokesman for the utility, said Tuesday. “Stock levels remain low because they are not being replenished fast enough.”

Eskom has blamed companies that are under business rescue for not meeting their contractual output. Some of the affected plants — Hendrina, Komati and Majuba — are supplied by mines owned by Tegeta Exploration and Resources Ltd., a company linked to members of the politically connected Gupta family’s Oakbay Investments Ltd.

“Eskom is confident that new contracts will be in place within this month so that we can start the process of rebuilding the coal stock levels,” Phasiwe said.

Bloomberg

