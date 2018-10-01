Newsdeck

Rubber bullets fired to disperse Westbury protesters

By News24 1 October 2018

Protesters in Westbury, Johannesburg, were dispersed with rubber bullets on Monday morning, Gauteng police said, as they also tried to clarify reports that a person had been shot.

“I am not aware of anybody that was shot. But… she might have been shot by the rubber bullets while we were dispersing the crowd,” said Dlamini.

In the early hours of Monday morning, roads in the area were blocked by tyres, and police moved in swiftly.

“There were deployments as early as three o’clock,” said Dlamini.

He said anybody who had been injured should report it.

Johannesburg traffic spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnar said that, just before 06:00, Perth Road, Portland Street, and Fuel and Steytler roads – both busy commuter routes into Johannesburg – had been blocked.

He said there had initially also been burning tyres on the roads, but that they had since been cleared.A woman was killed in the crossfire of a suspected gang shooting on Thursday, sparking an outcry and demands for more policing in the area.

Two people were due to appear in court on Monday in connection with the shooting, to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

At least two other people were arrested for allegedly blocking roads in protest over the shooting. DM

