Kavanaugh accuser wraps up testimony after four-hour hearing

By AFP 27 September 2018
Caption
Christine Blasey Ford (C) shake hands with Rachel Mitchell (C-back) after the hearing at the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. Others are not identified. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. EPA-EFE/GABRIELLA DEMCZUK / POOL

California professor Christine Blasey Ford wrapped up her testimony to the Senate after a four-hour hearing Thursday, steadfastly defending her memory of an alleged sexual assault 36 years ago by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was to testify in front of the panel next on Thursday afternoon, having stridently rejected the allegations of sexual abuse by Blasey Ford and two other women in prepared remarks.

After delivering an emotional opening statement, Blasey Ford was questioned by a professional sex crimes prosecutor about her memory and motivation in coming forth with the accusation, which has jeopardized Kavanaugh’s approval.

She dismissed suggestions she had a political motivation and said she was “100 percent” certain her attacker in the summer of 1982 was Kavanaugh.

Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor recruited by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to question Kavanaugh’s accuser in the nationally televised hearing, explored questions about the alleged assault, and how Blasey Ford came forward with her accusation.

But Mitchell held back from directly challenging the allegation, or from any serious attempt to undermine Blasey Ford’s credibility.

Blasey Ford admitted not being able to remember some details about the incident, which she says involved Kavanaugh and another boy shutting her in a room and attmpting to tear off her clothing, but said she had several clear memories of it.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and they are having fun at my expense.”

“I was underneath one of them while the two laughed.” DM

