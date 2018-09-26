Newsdeck

Total Shutdown protesters cheer as JP Smith, councillor kicked out of Cele meeting

By News24 26 September 2018
Caption
Deputy caucus leader JP Smith speaks to journalists as Monwabisi Park, Khayelitsha where thousands of residents have been displaced as a result of flooding. He says the city's ability to intervene and install stormwater systems which will reduce flooding is "difficult" in low lying areas that are being occupied. He says the flooding is "small" and "localised" compared to rpevious years. 2 July 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith was forced to leave a stakeholder meeting involving Police Minister Bheki Cele and Total Shutdown organisers on Wednesday.

Cele and a ministry delegation were due to meet residents who held a mass protest in Cape Town on Tuesday over crime, poverty and gangsterism in many neighbourhoods of the city.

When Total Shutdown members arrived at the venue in Bonteheuwel, they demanded that Smith and DA councillor Angus McKenzie leave.

“Our struggle will not be used for political purposes,” Total Shutdown leader Henrietta Abrahams said.

She said that Smith had “fought” the movement “every step of the way” and that he was not welcome at the meeting.

After some resistance from Smith, who insisted that he had been invited, Cele addressed the crowd.

Cele said that he had not personally invited Smith to the meeting and that he didn’t know government members would be present.

The minister then politely asked an angry Smith to leave. DM



