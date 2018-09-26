Newsdeck

Goat found alive with dagger in back on Camps Bay beach after suspected ritual

By News24 26 September 2018
A wild goat prowls near of Conills Beach in the village of Sant Elm, Majorca island, Spain, 09 August 2018. Due to high temperatures in summer, it is usual to see wild goats looking for food and water near of villages or populated areas, especially in places close to Tramontana sierra. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

A goat has been found with a dagger lodged in its back on the popular tourist beach in Camps Bay, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said on Wednesday.

Despite the deep wound, the animal was expected to make a full recovery, said spokesperson Belinda Abraham.

The goat, which has been named Hilda, was found early on Sunday morning, the same time as the Spring Equinox.

“A law enforcement officer was doing standard patrols and found her on the beach in between some rocks, trying to hide there. She had already lost a lot of blood,” said Abraham.

Lodged in the goat’s back was a black dagger, with red cloth tied around the wooden handle and what appeared to be hair knotted into the fabric.

Abraham said it appeared the animal was to be used for a ritual sacrifice.

The goat was transported the SPCA hospital, where the dagger was removed.

She is now recovering in the farmyard.

“Hilda is doing quite well and there are no issues with her mobility. We are monitoring her for secondary infections, and she seems to be thriving.”

Abraham said stabbing an animal in this manner and not seeking veterinary assistance were contraventions of the Animal Protection Act.

Gallery

News24

One of the largest carp ever caught on record was done so using the ashes of the fisherman's deceased friend.

