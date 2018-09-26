Goat found alive with dagger in back on Camps Bay beach after suspected ritual

A goat has been found with a dagger lodged in its back on the popular tourist beach in Camps Bay, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said on Wednesday.

Despite the deep wound, the animal was expected to make a full recovery, said spokesperson Belinda Abraham.

The goat, which has been named Hilda, was found early on Sunday morning, the same time as the Spring Equinox.

“A law enforcement officer was doing standard patrols and found her on the beach in between some rocks, trying to hide there. She had already lost a lot of blood,” said Abraham.

Lodged in the goat’s back was a black dagger, with red cloth tied around the wooden handle and what appeared to be hair knotted into the fabric.

Abraham said it appeared the animal was to be used for a ritual sacrifice.

The goat was transported the SPCA hospital, where the dagger was removed.

She is now recovering in the farmyard.

“Hilda is doing quite well and there are no issues with her mobility. We are monitoring her for secondary infections, and she seems to be thriving.”

Abraham said stabbing an animal in this manner and not seeking veterinary assistance were contraventions of the Animal Protection Act.

