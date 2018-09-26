Newsdeck

Cricket: South Africa re-launches T20 league

By AFP 26 September 2018

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday started a recruitment process for a re-launched Twenty20 league which will run from November 9 until December 16.

Foreign and local players have been invited to apply to play in the SA T20 League, which will be staged a year after an aborted Global T20 League, which cost the South African governing body an estimated US$14 million (11.9m euros), including compensation paid to 144 contracted players.

The new league will be played by six teams, with venues to be decided after a bidding process.

Each team will have 16 players, with a minimum of three and maximum of four overseas players. South Africans who have signed Kolpak contracts in England, making them ineligible to play for South Africa, are classed as overseas players. There will be a league phase of 30 matches, followed by an eliminator play-off and a final.

The deadline for player applications is October 2 and a draft will be held on October 17.

The planned Global league was beset by problems and led to the axeing of former chief executive Haroon Lorgat in September 2017, with no television deal or sponsorship in place. The tournament was called off in October 2017, three weeks before it was due to start.

The eight franchises in the Global league were privately owned and legal action may still be possible from owners who were unhappy about the way their involvement was cancelled.

CSA have reached an agreement with SABC, the public broadcaster, to televise the matches and provide radio coverage. The announcement of a three-year deal came just over a month after subscription channel SuperSport withdrew from a joint venture with CSA in which SuperSport would have had a 49 percent stake in the league.

Details of how the league will be funded have yet to be announced but CSA stated that players would be centrally contracted by the league. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

ANALYSIS

Project David Mabuza’s Long Walk to Rehabilitation

By Stephen Grootes

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Government’s longest march towards recovery starts with Gigaba’s new visa regime – with a mountain still to climb

Marianne Merten
9 hours ago
6 mins

Op-Ed

Freedom and ethics – then and now

Raymond Suttner
5 hours ago
11 mins

Newsdeck

Cricket: South Africa re-launches T20 league

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Total Shutdown protesters cheer as JP Smith, councillor kicked out of Cele meeting

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Goat found alive with dagger in back on Camps Bay beach after suspected ritual

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

At UN, Kabila vows ‘peaceful, credible’ DR Congo vote

AFP 13 hours ago

Health-e

World leaders place lifestyle choices and health back on the individual
Kerry Cullinan 4 hours ago
3 mins

One of the largest carp ever caught on record was done so using the ashes of the fisherman's deceased friend.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

For the poor, the UN is ‘a beacon of promise in a landscape of doubt’, Ramaphosa tells the UN in a nod to Mandela’s legacy

Peter Fabricius 17 hours ago
4 mins

Street Talk

Black versus white schools (Video)

Street Talk
43 mins ago
1 min

Op-Ed

Funding of two new coal IPPs in South Africa under threat

Chris Yelland
6 hours ago
3 mins

THE (ROCKY) ROAD TO A NEW NATIONAL BROADCASTER

SABC’s rescue plan: A lithe and lean, revenue generating people’s machine

Marianne Thamm
17 hours ago
7 mins

TRUMP’S UN BLUSTER

US president’s vow to drop countries that are ‘not our friends’ threatens US aid to SA

Peter Fabricius
21 hours ago
4 mins