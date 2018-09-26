Street Talk

Black versus white schools (Video)

By Street Talk 26 September 2018

Student teachers in their final year compare notes on the quality of schooling they received. Why, they ask, is there so much talk about land when the real problem is equal education? When will blacks catch up with whites?

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Street Talk

ANALYSIS

Project David Mabuza’s Long Walk to Rehabilitation

By Stephen Grootes

ZAPIRO

UN Unveiling

Zapiro
1 hour ago

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Government’s longest march towards recovery starts with Gigaba’s new visa regime – with a mountain still to climb

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Cricket: South Africa re-launches T20 league

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Total Shutdown protesters cheer as JP Smith, councillor kicked out of Cele meeting

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Goat found alive with dagger in back on Camps Bay beach after suspected ritual

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

At UN, Kabila vows ‘peaceful, credible’ DR Congo vote

AFP 15 hours ago

Op-Ed

Freedom and ethics – then and now
Raymond Suttner 7 hours ago
11 mins

One of the largest carp ever caught on record was done so using the ashes of the fisherman's deceased friend.

Health-e

World leaders place lifestyle choices and health back on the individual

Kerry Cullinan 7 hours ago
3 mins

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

For the poor, the UN is ‘a beacon of promise in a landscape of doubt’, Ramaphosa tells the UN in a nod to Mandela’s legacy

Peter Fabricius
19 hours ago
4 mins

Street Talk

Black versus white schools (Video)

Street Talk
3 hours ago
1 min

Op-Ed

Funding of two new coal IPPs in South Africa under threat

Chris Yelland
8 hours ago
3 mins

THE (ROCKY) ROAD TO A NEW NATIONAL BROADCASTER

SABC’s rescue plan: A lithe and lean, revenue generating people’s machine

Marianne Thamm
19 hours ago
7 mins