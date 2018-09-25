South Africans get first dibs on SAFCOIN, an exclusive African cryptocurrency

Blockchain company FHM (Pty) Ltd has launched the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for SAFCOIN, an exclusive African cryptocurrency that aims to make digital currency investment easy and understandable for everyone in Africa.

A total of 500,000 SAFCOIN tokens are available exclusively to South Africa during the ICO. This gives South Africans an opportunity to invest in SAFCOIN during the lucrative start-up phase, before the remaining 5 million crypto coins are listed on an exclusive African exchange.

At the same time, tokens purchased during the ICO will be migrated to coins.

“Blockchain cryptocurrency is a confusing and unfamiliar concept to many Africans, which is preventing widespread adoption,” says Neil Ferreira, CEO and co-founder at Safcoin.

“With SAFCOIN, we hope to educate more people about the benefits of cryptocurrency and help them understand how and where to trade, so that they can be part of the global digital currency revolution and Africa’s cryptocurrency history.”

More than just a cryptocurrency

The lack of cryptocurrency knowledge in Africa meant Africans lost out on opportunities to invest in start-up currencies like Bitcoin when the electronic money rush started in 2010. “If you had invested just $100 (R1,390) in Bitcoin back in 2010 you would now enjoy dividends of $75 Million Dollars (1

Billion South African Rands), said Ferreira.”

By only opening the ICO to South Africans, Safcoin hopes to raise awareness and education levels among ordinary South Africans.

One currency for Africa

“Our goal is to see SAFCOIN become a widely accepted form of payment across the entire African online trading community,” said Ferreira.

“We want to boost African trade and simplify the cross-border payment processes between countries by eliminating red tape and bulky transaction processes.”

South African e-commerce revenue is expected to reach $3.131 million in 2018, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% to reach $5.239 million in 2022. By then, e-commerce user penetration is expected to hit 43.8%, from 34.8% in 2018.

How to become a cryptocurrency investor with just R70

During the Initial Coin Offering (ICO), 500 000 SAFCOIN tokens will be made available to investors with a valid South African bank account, for just R70 per token.

“We want to make cryptocurrency trading as accessible as possible, to as many Africans as possible,” said Ferreira. “So it was crucial that our platform was easy to use, secure, and that the tokens were affordable. For the price of a takeaway meal, South Africans can be part of the growing cryptocurrency movement.”

How to register

You can become a cryptocurrency investor in under 10 minutes. Here’s how:

1. Visit https://safcoin.co.za

2. Register for free as a new user

3. Select ‘Buy Tokens Now’

4. Read through and accept the terms & conditions

5. Select the number of tokens you’d like to buy, at R70 each

6. Choose a verification method – email or text message – and enter the one-time password that will be sent to you

7. Pay quickly and securely with i-Pay or direct EFT/Cash deposit

8. That’s it. You’re officially a cryptocurrency investor!

All tokens will be stored in a blockchain wallet, which will be secured by public and private keys.

Tokens will be migrated to the SAFCOIN cryptocurrency when it opens for global trading.

Despite the market volatility, Ferreira says cryptocurrency is here to stay, as a store of wealth and as a revolutionary payment processing system with the ability to facilitate easy, affordable cross-border payments.

To assist interested investors who are unfamiliar with cryptocurrency trading, SAFCOIN has now opened the 1 st South African call centre in Western Cape Garden Route. The call centre will offer education and support services on cryptocurrency trading, online purchasing and cryptocurrency transferring across the continent. Support is currently offered in English, isiZulu, isiXhosa and Afrikaans, with plans to add more official languages in future.

For more information and to secure your SAFCOIN tokens, visit www.safcoin.co.za.

FHM (Pty) Ltd is a registered member of the World Blockchain Association. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.