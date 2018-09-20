Video

Street Talk: The Patriarchy Must Fall

By Street Talk 20 September 2018

A passionate plea by women who have had enough… Don’t bring up boys to think they can get away with everything and don’t only spank girls if they are naughty… Show their fathers how to wash dishes and buy their own condoms.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM

