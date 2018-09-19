Newsdeck

US surgeon, girlfriend charged with rape, ‘hundreds’ of victims possible

By AFP 19 September 2018
Caption
A combo handout booking image released by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on 18 September 2018 showing Grant William Robicheaux, 38, (L) and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, (R) who have been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two women by use of drugs, in Newport Beach, California, USA. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is seeking potential additional victims after reportedly finding hundreds of videos of potential victims on the couples' phones. EPA-EFE/Orange County District Attorney’s Office / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An orthopedic surgeon in California who once appeared on a dating reality show and his girlfriend have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, in a case prosecutors suspect might involve hundreds of other victims.

by Jocelyne ZABLIT

Authorities told AFP on Tuesday they had received dozens of leads in the probe, just hours after a press conference held to try to encourage other women to come forward.

“I am being told by investigators that their phones have been very active this afternoon,” said Michelle Van Der Linden, a spokeswoman for Orange County prosecutors.

“People are calling with additional information and we will be busy tracking down all the additional leads.”

The surgeon, 38-year-old Grant William Robicheaux, and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, were charged on September 11 with rape as well as drug and weapons-related offenses in connection with two alleged assaults.

But investigators found hundreds of videos on Robicheaux’s phone after he was arrested, showing women “in various states of undress, consciousness and being assaulted,” Van Der Linden said.

“We’re still going through those videos.”

Robicheaux — who once appeared on the Bravo television show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” — and Riley are due to be arraigned on October 25.

 

– ‘Wolf in sheep’s clothing’ –

 

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters that Robicheaux and Riley are believed to have worked in tandem at restaurants and bars to identify their victims and make them feel comfortable.

“We believe the defendants used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey,” Rackauckas said.

“We’ve all heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing. Or a wolf can be a beautiful woman.”

The pair apparently used ecstasy, date rape drugs and cocaine to incapacitate their victims before assaulting them at Robicheaux’s home in Newport Beach, he said.

Authorities say Robicheaux and Riley traveled to various festivals since 2015, including Burning Man in Nevada, as well as landmarks in Arizona, where they may have preyed on other women.

Attorneys for Robicheaux and Riley issued a joint statement on Tuesday, denying the charges.

“They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court,” said Robicheaux’s lawyer, Philip Cohen, and Riley’s lawyer, Scott Borthwick.

“Dr Robicheaux and Ms Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial,” they added.

“It must be noted that none of the allegations in this matter relate to or concern Dr Robicheaux’s medical practice or patients in any way.”

If convicted, Robicheaux faces up to 40 years in prison. Riley could face 30 years behind bars.

Rackauckas said potential victims of the pair should not be ashamed to come forward.

“Your conscious decisions to party with these defendants… does not give them a pass to rape, assault or have sex with you once you’re past the point of consent,” he said. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

DAYS OF ZONDO

Banks tell inquiry of their resistance to Zwane’s bullying tactics

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

ANALYSIS

The war drums on the horizon beat for Ace Magashule

Stephen Grootes
6 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

High Court

Zapiro
8 hours ago

Newsdeck

North Korea to close missile test site: Moon

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

US surgeon, girlfriend charged with rape, ‘hundreds’ of victims possible

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

SeaWorld to pay $4 mn fine for downplaying ‘Blackfish’ damage

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Irish president signs historic abortion ban repeal

AFP 10 hours ago

ANALYSIS

SABC job cuts: Lest we forget – the ANC fiddled while Hlaudi was burning the national broadcaster
Marianne Thamm 6 hours ago
7 mins

Iceland is the only country without mosquitoes.

DAYS OF Zondo Analysis

In meddling with the banks on behalf of the Guptas, the ANC besmirched its legacy

Ferial Haffajee 6 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Cosatu’s choice of Zingiswa Losi as new leader brings a new generation to the fore; breaks glass ceiling too

Carien Du Plessis
6 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

An appeal to Parliament: Clean up your toxic working environment

Moira Levy
7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

#ThumaMina, a.k.a. Shoulder to The Wheel

Thembinkosi Gcoyi
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Once we were bankrupt — the uncomfortable truths of history

Oscar Van Heerden
6 hours ago
6 mins