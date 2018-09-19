North Korea to close missile test site: Moon

North Korea will close its Tongchang-ri missile testing site, the South's President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday after a summit with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

“The North agreed to permanently close the Tongchang-ri missile engine test site and missile launch facility in the presence of experts from relevant nations,” Moon told reporters. DM

