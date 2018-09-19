Firefighters battling to extinguish Pretoria wood factory blaze

Firefighters and other emergency services are battling to extinguish a blaze at a wood factory in East Lynne, Pretoria.

“We are really struggling, because the wind is blowing terribly. There are a lot of challenges here, but we are trying our best,” Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse told News24.

Pieterse said they were alerted to the fire around 05:30 on Wednesday morning.

He said the storeroom at the factory had caught fire and that a lot of damage had been caused. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.