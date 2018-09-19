Newsdeck

Firefighters battling to extinguish Pretoria wood factory blaze

By News24 19 September 2018
Caption
A forest fire rages in the Rasmalho area of Monchique, Algarve, southern Portugal, 07 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Firefighters and other emergency services are battling to extinguish a blaze at a wood factory in East Lynne, Pretoria.

“We are really struggling, because the wind is blowing terribly. There are a lot of challenges here, but we are trying our best,” Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse told News24.

Pieterse said they were alerted to the fire around 05:30 on Wednesday morning.

He said the storeroom at the factory had caught fire and that a lot of damage had been caused. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

News24

Days of Zondo

Nedbank chief spills the beans on Gupta-based meeting with Zwane

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Newsflash

DA picks Alan Winde as Western Cape Premier candidate

Rebecca Davis
7 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

SABC job cuts: Lest we forget – the ANC fiddled while Hlaudi was burning the national broadcaster

Marianne Thamm
18 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Back to the future: Sony to release ‘classic’ PlayStation

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Dagga smoking an entry point to more serious drugs – Cele

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Firefighters battling to extinguish Pretoria wood factory blaze

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

North Korea to close missile test site: Moon

AFP 15 hours ago

DAYS OF Zondo Analysis

In meddling with the banks on behalf of the Guptas, the ANC besmirched its legacy
Ferial Haffajee 19 hours ago
4 mins

Burger King is called "Hungry Jack's" in Australia. This is due to one restaurant in Adelaide having already claimed the named Burger King.

ANALYSIS

The war drums on the horizon beat for Ace Magashule

Stephen Grootes 19 hours ago
6 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Banks tell inquiry of their resistance to Zwane’s bullying tactics

Jessica Bezuidenhout
19 hours ago
5 mins

ISS Today

Looting could make South Sudan peace efforts impossible

ISS Today
7 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

High Court

Zapiro
21 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Cosatu’s choice of Zingiswa Losi as new leader brings a new generation to the fore; breaks glass ceiling too

Carien Du Plessis
19 hours ago
4 mins