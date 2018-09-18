Newsdeck

Irish president signs historic abortion ban repeal

By AFP 18 September 2018
Pope Francis (R) is greeted by the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins (L) at the Aras an Uachtarain Presidential Residence in Dublin, Ireland, 25 August 2018. The Pontiff is visiting Ireland on 25 and 26 August 2018 to attend the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Ireland's president on Tuesday signed a constitutional amendment repealing strict abortion laws in the staunchly Catholic country.

More than 66 percent of voters who took part in an historic May referendum on one of Ireland’s most divisive issues backed the repeal of a constitutional ban on terminating pregnancies.

That result was unsuccessfully challenged in the courts and it took another five months for President Michael Higgins to sign the repeal into law.

The signing was largely a formality after the legal challenges failed however. It was formally announced by the president’s office on Twitter.

Ireland’s health minister tweeted moments later that he would introduce draft legislation defining the legal terms of abortion to the cabinet next week.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he expected parliament to debate the new bills next month.

The ban’s repeal, and legalisation of same-sex marriages via a May 2015 referendum, has shaken the Roman Catholic Church’s authority in Ireland. DM

Irish president signs historic abortion ban repeal

