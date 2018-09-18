Emmy winners in key categories

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 70th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “Game of Thrones”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Bill Hader, “Barry”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, “Seven Seconds” DM

