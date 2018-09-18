Newsdeck

Emmy winners in key categories

By AFP 18 September 2018
Caption
Glenn Weiss (R) re-enacts his proposal to Jan Svendsen (L) after receiving the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 September 2018. The Primetime Emmys celebrate excellence in national prime-time television programming. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 70th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles:

 

 

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “Game of Thrones”

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Bill Hader, “Barry”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

BEST LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, “Seven Seconds” DM

