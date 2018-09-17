Newsdeck

Man in airport parking row with Uber driver dies

17 September 2018
An elderly man who was caught up in a row over parking at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) has died, police confirmed on Monday.

“The 71-year-old in the ORTIA assault incident has succumbed to his injuries yesterday [Sunday],” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“It it is probable that the charge will be changed after the detective returns from court this morning,” she said.

The elderly man became involved in a row of parking with an Uber driver at ORTIA on Sunday September 9 and was injured when the argument escalated.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the driver was initially arrested for assault, and then when the severity of the old man’s injuries became evident, the charge was changed to attempted murder.

The driver was held in custody and is expected to apply for bail in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Comment from Uber and the airport’s spokespeople was not immediately available. DM

News24

