Newsdeck

Race to rescue people stranded in US hurricane

By AFP 14 September 2018
Caption
Jeff Egyp (L) marches along the Cape Fear River as Hurricane Florence hits Wilmington, North Carolina USA, 13 September 2018. Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, though is still expected to bring a storm surge with heavy flooding to the Carolinas. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Emergency crews in North Carolina scrambled Friday to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters unleashed by Hurricane Florence.

The drama was unfolding in the riverfront town of New Bern, which was hit by a huge storm surge as the sprawling Category 1 hurricane came close to making landfall.

Video footage showed parking lots in New Bern turned into shallow lakes of dirty gray water as heavy rain fell.

New Bern Police Lt. David Daniels said early Friday morning that between 150 and 200 people had been rescued so far, with others still to go.

Two rescue teams from the federal disaster relief agency FEMA were on the job and others were on the way.

“Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern,” City Hall said on Twitter.

“WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU,” it added. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

ANALYSIS

Don’t Panic about Zuma’s Second Coming

By Stephen Grootes

GroundUp

Did Cape Town lose millions on Foreshore land sale?

GroundUp
1 hour ago
4 mins

Human rights inquiry

A toxic mix of job scarcity, fake goods and xenophobia fuel anger against foreign traders

Nkateko Mabasa
2 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

US east coast braces for ‘once in a lifetime’ hurricane

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

SpaceX announces new plan to send tourist around Moon

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos unveils $2 bn philanthropic fund

AFP 16 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump rejects Puerto Rico storm toll of 3,000 as Democrat plot

AFP 16 hours ago

THE GUPTAS & HOME AFFAIRS

Officials wriggle as Parliament probes relationship
Rebecca Davis 14 hours ago
5 mins

Martin Luther King Jr plagiarised his college dissertation on systematic theology.

ZAPIRO

Hashtag Blombos

Zapiro 9 hours ago

Parliament

Missing stats in SAPS annual report raises questions about functioning and capability of criminal justice system

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Mercedes-Benz S450 L: Swanky – but tech-savvy, too

Deon Schoeman
14 hours ago
8 mins

ESWATINI ELECTIONS

Banners and promises, but few doubt who will win polls in Africa’s last absolute monarchy

Carien Du Plessis
14 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Time to dump the red-tape Acts that govern public finances

Dirk De Vos
14 hours ago
9 mins