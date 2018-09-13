Newsdeck

‘Spiderman’ migrant hero becomes French citizen

By AFP 13 September 2018
Caption
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Mamoudou Gassama from Mali, at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 28 May 2018. The 22 year old migrant Mamoudou Gassama, who is living in France illegally, is being honored by Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fifth-floor balcony. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The migrant hero nicknamed "Spiderman" for saving a child hanging off a balcony by scaling a Paris apartment block with his bare hands has become a French citizen, according to a government decree.

Nimble 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama from Mali was granted a fast-track to French nationality and a job in the fire service after the daring rescue in May.

“This act of great bravery exemplifies the values which help unite our national community, such as courage, selflessness, altruism and taking care of the most vulnerable,” said the official document published Wednesday.

Gassama, who had been in France illegally, was catapulted to global fame by the extraordinary feat captured in footage seen by millions on social media.

The video showed the former construction worker jumping from one floor to the next, hauling himself up with impressive athleticism towards the four-year-old boy dangling above.

He was congratulated in person by President Emmanuel Macron two days later and also met Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in the capital of the West African country.

Gassama arrived in France in September 2017 after travelling the perilous Mediterranean migrant route and found a job in the construction industry despite not having the right to work.

He has received international acclaim for his bravery but activists have accused the French government of “hypocrisy”, pointing to its treatment of other migrants.

In August a controversial asylum and immigration bill was signed into French law, designed to accelerate asylum procedures by cutting the maximum processing time.

The new law was passed despite opposition on the left which decried an effort to limit arrivals while the far right saw the measure as not going far enough. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

Days of Zondo

State Capture judge seeks statement from Zuma and rules Guptas must come back to SA to cross examine witnesses

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

20,000 deaths later

What the latest crime stats suggest about farm murders

Rebecca Davis
16 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Court of Public Opinion

Zapiro
5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Word ‘boer’ not racist or racially offensive, ConCourt rules

News24 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Spiderman’ migrant hero becomes French citizen

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

#StateCaptureInquiry: Zondo asks for Jacob Zuma to provide his side of the story

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

11 dead, dozens hurt as driver rams into crowd in China

AFP 3 hours ago

DONOR FUNDING GRAFT

R100,000 bail for SA Branch Chief at US Centre for Disease Control; arrested on R25m corruption and fraud charges
Marianne Thamm 16 hours ago
4 mins

"Each man believes on his experience" ~ Empedocles

ANIMAL ABUSE

Wild dogs languish in boma prison for a year while humans argue over their fate

Don Pinnock 16 hours ago
6 mins

MOTORING

Ford Ecosport 1.0 Titanium AT: Small car with a titanium tiger in the tank

Deon Schoeman
16 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Corporate criminality: Myths and misdirections

Ivo Vegter
16 hours ago
9 mins

GroundUp

Gauteng court rules against cheap bank repossessions

GroundUp
2 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Latest Traditional Courts Bill draft flouts constitutional rights even more disturbingly

Nyasha Karimakwenda and Ayesha Motala
16 hours ago
4 mins