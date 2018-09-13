Street Talk

Rampant racism on campus at CPUT (Video)

By Street Talk 13 September 2018

Student teachers at CPUT decry the overt racism at their college. Some lecturers speak Afrikaans and only recognise white or coloured kids, coloured students constantly insult black ones, white learners get preferential treatment and are never assigned to schools in the townships.


