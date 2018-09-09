EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 159: Evita teaches Theresa new steps (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys 9 September 2018

Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 159.

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Pieter-Dirk Uys

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas siphoned R100m-plus from China loan, evidence shows

By Susan Comrie for amaBhungane

ANALYSIS

The day Ace become a political Joker

Stephen Grootes
8 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

Independent prosecutors are vital to South Africa’s recovery

Anton du Plessis and Martin Schönteich for ISS TODAY
8 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

US Open champion Djokovic: ‘I owe Federer, Nadal’

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sweden PM invites opposition to talks as far-right make election gains

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck, World

Hundreds of protesters arrested on Russian polling day

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

NFL kneeling protests resume as Trump warns of ratings fall

AFP 9 hours ago

TRAINSPOTTER

The age of rich, entitled assholes
Richard Poplak 8 hours ago
7 mins

"Smart people sometimes get stupid but stupid people never get smart." ~ Don Winslow

THE LAND QUESTION

Explainer: Everything you wanted to know (or would rather not have known) about expropriation without compensation

Marianne Merten 8 hours ago
12 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: Meaning well doesn’t always translate into doing well

Helen Zille
6 hours ago
6 mins

TRUMP UNDER FIRE

FEAR and Orange-Hot Fury in the White House

J Brooks Spector
7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Black woman, you are on your own, especially where the media is concerned

Jessie Duarte
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Poisoned wells, holy cows, fake food and the road ahead

Vashna Jagarnath
7 hours ago
6 mins