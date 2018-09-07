Newsdeck

Man taking pics causes panic near Cape Town school amid abduction fears

By News24 7 September 2018

As child abduction fears heighten, a group of Cape Town primary school pupils fled in panic on Friday, apparently to escape a motorist who had stopped to take photographs of them while they were on their way to school.

“None of the children were taken,” Vanguard Primary School principal Howard February said.

He has been inundated with calls since a WhatsApp message was circulated, claiming that two children had been kidnapped.

February explained that four children had been walking towards the school on Friday morning when the motorist stopped and started taking photographs of them.

“They panicked,” said February.

However, he said the children did exactly what he had repeatedly told them to do if they felt unsafe – they ran.

One boy ran straight to school and three other children ran to a nearby office and asked for help.

The scholar patrol supervisor on duty saw what happened and sprang into action to help, taking the registration number of the vehicle. Other parents helped to calm the distressed children.

The local police were also called in to assist.

The children’s carers were contacted and allowed to take the children home to recover.

“It was pandemonium”, said February, but he was relieved that everybody was safe.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut could not immediately confirm the incident.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service has implored people not to spread unverified kidnapping or abduction claims on social media.

“We are appealing to social media users to act responsibly and verify information before posting or sharing, as such postings do nothing more than cause unnecessary panic and paranoia among our communities,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

“…while the recent social media postings remain unconfirmed, it is a reality that children do go missing. Therefore, parents and guardians are urged to exercise vigilance at all times.”

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

News24

DAYS OF ZONDO

Vincent Maleka slam dunks Guptas’ request to cross-examine witnesses from their Dubai safe house via video

By Ferial Haffajee

ZAPIRO

Gupta’s Terms

john
8 hours ago

Parliamentary Notebook

Amos Masondo, ANC’s mystifying choice for Intelligence chair, and AfriForum’s cringeworthy land rationale

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Tiger leaps into early lead at PGA’s BMW Championship

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Deliverance,’ ‘Boogie Nights’ star Burt Reynolds dies

AFP 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

British Airways hacked with details of 380,000 bank cards stolen

AFP 16 hours ago

Newsdeck

Chinese man arrested after calling Kenya’s president a ‘monkey’

AFP 24 hours ago

Hani Killer

Court gives justice minister 120 days to decide Janusz Walus’ fate
Greg Nicolson 24 hours ago
4 mins

A lightning bolt is 5 times hotter than the sun's surface.

ISS Today

Two court disputes test SA’s commitment to rule of law

Peter Fabricius 24 hours ago
5 mins

MOTORING

New Porsche Cayenne: SUV with sports car DNA

Deon Schoeman
13 hours ago
8 mins

AFRICAN HUMAN RIGHTS

Withdrawal of LGBTI body’s observer status threatens to cloud continental rights commission’s SA visit

Carien Du Plessis
13 hours ago
6 mins

Ndlovu Care Group Transfers

SPOTLIGHT: For these patients the future is not a game, Part 2 – Tears and fears as state contract ends

Ufrieda Ho for Spotlight
13 hours ago
4 mins

AFCON Qualifiers

Baxter squabbles a leadership struggle by another name

Antoinette Muller
13 hours ago
3 mins