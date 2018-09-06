‘Deliverance,’ ‘Boogie Nights’ star Burt Reynolds dies

US actor Burt Reynolds, best known for his roles in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," died on Thursday, his publicist announced.

The 82-year-old actor, a huge box office draw in the 1970s, died at a hospital in Florida, his manager Erik Kritzer told the Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds, whose career spanned six decades, received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of porn director Jack Horner in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”

Last year, he received critical acclaim for his performance in the indie movie “The Last Movie Star.” DM

