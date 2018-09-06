Camps Bay killer Diego Novella sentenced to 20 years in jail

Guatemalan citizen Diego Novella has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for killing his US girlfriend, Gabriela Kabrins Alban, at a Camps Bay hotel in July 2015.

Western Cape High Court Judge Vincent Saldanha handed down the sentence on Thursday, as her family looked on.

“The deliberate desecration of the body of the deceased by the accused and his wanton humiliation of her abounds as a serious aggravating factor,” he said.

Novella had convinced the successful marketing executive to travel to South Africa for treatment, after she lost her energy to Lyme Disease.

The scene of her murder was gruesome, and the horrific details emerged in court previously.

Novella had pleaded not guilty to her murder, saying a concoction of natural substances he had taken while on a “soul journey” and detoxification process in South Africa had caused him to behave in an abnormal manner.

But Saldanha found him guilty of murder in June, saying his version was “wholly contrived”. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.