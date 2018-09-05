Firefighter falls from upper floor of govt building while battling blaze

A firefighter fell from the upper floors of a government building in the Johannesburg CBD while battling a blaze there on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe told News24 that paramedics were on scene.

Tweets from Independent Online confirmed that a body lay on the pavement next to the building.

Radebe said the building was evacuated after the fire broke.

Further details were not immediately available.

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.