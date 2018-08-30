street talk

Down with the Patriarchy! (Video)

By Street Talk 30 August 2018

Why do women let men dominate them? Why are women afraid to use their power? Why is the ANC so sexist? Is the answer a special Women’s Police Force to enforce equality? Listening to these women is a call for action NOW!

This film was produced by:
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM
Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as it's absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Street Talk

Tshwane

Msimanga grins as EFF walks out – leaving the mayor secure

By Greg Nicolson

Days of Zondo

Themba Maseko: ‘SA now had a parallel system of government’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
1 hour ago
5 mins

To The New York Times

Our Unwavering Commitment to South Africa’s New Dawn

David Mabuza
5 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Nigeria orders S.Africa’s MTN to refund $8.13 bln

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

NSFAS applications for 2019 to open on Monday – Pandor

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Argentina, IMF agree accelerated loan payout

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Top White House lawyer to leave as Russia probe heats up

AFP 11 hours ago

South Africa

Langa women get a chance to speak out on ‘township manhood’
Hlumela Dyantyi 54 mins ago
6 mins

Portobello, cremini and button mushrooms are all the same kind of mushroom.

GroundUp

Cape Town Orchestra’s outreach programme in peril

GroundUp 3 hours ago
3 mins

Days of Zondo

State Capture Crime, Scene 1 – Evidence mounts on Ajay Gupta’s part in State Capture playbook

Jessica Bezuidenhout
18 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Who governs? A week of telling snapshots of combat between capture and recovery

Susan Booysen
15 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Battleground Tshwane – all politics and no play might make parties pay

Stephen Grootes
15 hours ago
6 mins

ISS Today

Theresa May in Africa – better late than never? 

ISS Today
3 hours ago
5 mins