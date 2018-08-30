Down with the Patriarchy! (Video)

Why do women let men dominate them? Why are women afraid to use their power? Why is the ANC so sexist? Is the answer a special Women’s Police Force to enforce equality? Listening to these women is a call for action NOW!

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

