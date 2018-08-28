Orlando Pirates win after surviving bizarre red card

Orlando Pirates survived a bizarre red card Tuesday to beat Black Leopards 2-1 in northern city Polokwane and rise six places to third in the South African Premiership.

Thamsanqa Gabuza flung his jersey at a crowd angered by his earlier misses after his cross led to a Thivhavhudzi Ndou own goal that gave Pirates the lead on 34 minutes.

The Pirates striker was shown a yellow card for taking his shirt off, and another for then storming off the field without permission, followed by a red.

“I have been involved in football for 35 years and have never seen anything like this,” said Serbia-born Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“It is not easy to play almost an hour with 10 men against very good opponents in Leopards and my boys fought like lions.”

A brilliant pass from midfield set up Vincent Pule to double Pirates’ lead on 65 minutes before a Joseph Mhlongo volley reduced the deficit soon after.

Pirates have seven points from five matches, two less than joint leaders Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic, who will be in action Wednesday. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as it's absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.