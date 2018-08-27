Nelson Mandela Bay speaker removed in council

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Jonathan Lawack has been removed after a motion of no confidence against him was passed by the city council with one vote.

NMB City Manager Johan Mettler confirmed that 60 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 59 voted against it.

The new speaker will be elected at 14:00. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as it's absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.