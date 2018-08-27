Newsdeck

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker removed in council

By News24 27 August 2018

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Jonathan Lawack has been removed after a motion of no confidence against him was passed by the city council with one vote.

 

NMB City Manager Johan Mettler confirmed that 60 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 59 voted against it.

The new speaker will be elected at 14:00. DM

News24

