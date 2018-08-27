Newsdeck

Furious voters deliver damning verdict on Australia political chaos

By AFP 27 August 2018
Caption
epaselect Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull conducts his farewell press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 24 August 2018. Scott Morrison is Australia's new prime minister after winning a liberal party vote for leadership. EPA-EFE/SAM MOOY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Support for the Australian government has crashed after a week of backstabbing saw Malcolm Turnbull deposed as prime minister, with a poll Monday showing it is on course to be hammered at elections due next year.

Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country’s 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.

The political blood-letting infuriated voters, with the first poll since the leadership coup to gauge the public response putting the Labor opposition ahead by 12 points, at 56 to 44 percent on a two-party basis.

It was a massive change from Labor’s narrow 51-49 advantage a fortnight ago.

The survey of 1,783 voters for The Australian newspaper over the weekend also pointed to a large swing towards Labor leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister.

Two weeks ago, Turnbull had a 12-point lead as best leader, but this has now swung to a six-point advantage for Shorten — the first time since February 2015 he has been in front.

The poll also showed that voters considered Julie Bishop, and not Morrison, to be right person to head the Liberal Party. The popular foreign minister has since resigned and moved to the backbench.

Bishop was one of three people who threw their hat in the ring to succeed Turnbull, but she was eliminated in the first round of party voting.

The man who instigated the coup to seize Turnbull’s job, arch-conservative Peter Dutton, was backed by just six percent of those questioned.

New Treasurer and deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg, a Turnbull ally, conceded the disastrous poll put the government on track for a devastating defeat at elections that must be held by mid-May.

But he said it was no surprise after the party spent a week ripping itself apart.

“The polls today are the biggest surprise since the sun coming up tomorrow,” he told 3AW commercial radio.

“The last week was a very difficult week for the party and my colleagues but we do need to move on.”

Morrison has already announced a new cabinet — including some of those behind Turnbull’s toppling — and is also keen to move on quickly, visiting drought-affected areas Monday after pinpointing farmers as his number-one priority. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as it's absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

Scorpio analysis

Making money while being unbankable – how Guptas received their billions and special treatment from SARS

By Pauli van Wyk for Scorpio and Kyle Cowan for News24

Tertiary education

No solid agreement reached over demand for amnesty for #feesmustfall activists

Aphiwe Ngalo
1 hour ago
2 mins

South Africa

Gauteng health woes: Unions call for Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital CEO’s head

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

#StateCaptureInquiry: ‘I would not hand myself over to Zuma who has a reputation with women’ – Mentor

News24 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker removed in council

News24 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Spanish police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA to host UK prime minister for the first time since 2011

News24 3 hours ago

Ground Up

Cops killed Hout Bay fisherman, witnesses say
GroundUp 3 hours ago
5 mins

"Men are good in one way, but bad in many" ~ Aristotle

ISS Today

Islamic clerics can shift Boko Haram’s ideological narrative

ISS Today 3 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Unearthing the truth about State Capture – an easier task than fixing the system that made it possible

Stephen Grootes
15 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Cry for leadership: How can we move forward as a country?

Mzukisi Qobo
15 hours ago
5 mins

Open Letter

Dear President Ramaphosa and Minister Sisulu, make the public case for land reform – internationally

J Brooks Spector
15 hours ago
6 mins

MNANGAGWA INAUGURATION

Zimbabwe’s president promises radical reforms

Daily Maverick Correspondent
15 hours ago
3 mins
0