Street Talk: Black Tax

Taking care of your extended family is an unavoidable obligation for most young black graduates. In this film six “born free” students tell us about the financial pressures they face now that they are about to graduate and enter their chosen professions.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television.

