VIDEO

Street Talk: Black Tax

By Street Talk 24 August 2018

Taking care of your extended family is an unavoidable obligation for most young black graduates. In this film six “born free” students tell us about the financial pressures they face now that they are about to graduate and enter their chosen professions.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation. Visit us at www.streettalktv.com

Street Talk

