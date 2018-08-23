Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide case postponed

The defence in the culpable homicide case of Duduzane Zuma has been given more time to study dockets, leading to the postponement of the case in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba said the defence did not have enough time to study the dockets, which were handed to them last Friday.

The matter was postponed to October 26 for the defence to clarify pre-trial issues.

Zuma and his father, former president Jacob Zuma, appeared happy and jolly before proceedings got under way, cracking jokes and asking journalists how they were doing.

Presidential security guards later escorted them out of the court and, before the former president got into the car, he waved and said: “Bye bye.”

In July, the case was postponed for the disclosure of inquest proceedings and content of the docket.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) summoned Zuma to court after deciding to go ahead with the prosecution.

The State declined to do so in July 2014, citing insufficient evidence.

The case related to a car accident that occurred in February 2014, when Zuma crashed into a taxi after losing control of his Porsche on the Grayston Drive off-ramp, on the M1 north of Johannesburg.

Phumzile Dube was killed instantly, while three others were injured.

A second woman, Jeanette Mashaba, died weeks later. However, during an inquest, it was found that her death was not a result of the accident and that she had died in hospital of natural causes.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they were committed to finalise the matter as soon as possible. Mjonondwane said they hoped that there were no further delays.

News24 previously reported that Zuma denied any wrongdoing in both the culpable homicide case and a corruption case, which is being heard in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

Zuma was charged with corruption, alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption, relating to an alleged R600m offer made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015 by Ajay Gupta.

The State alleged that Gupta offered Jonas the position of finance minister at the family’s Saxonwold compound.

Jonas claimed he refused the offer and left.

The State alleges that Zuma was party to the crime because he was present. DM