At least six dead in NE Nigeria after Boko Haram attack

By AFP 20 August 2018
Nigerian troops detain a suspected Boko Haram militant during the visit of Chief of Army Staff, LT. Gen. Tukur Buratai to the aftermath of a bombing allegedly carried out by the Nigerian Army at a government run camp for internally displaced persons in Rann, Nigeria, 20 January 2017 (issued 22 January 2016). According to medical charity MSF (Doctors Without Borders), at least 52 people were killed and some 200 injured in what is believed to be an accidential aerial bombing by a Nigerian Army fighter jet targeting Boko Haram militants on 17 January 2017. EPA/STR

At least six people were killed when Boko Haram jihadists raided a village in northeast Nigeria, burning houses and looting food supplies, a local militia leader and residents said on Sunday.

Boko Haram militants arrived in trucks at Mairari village, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state, on Saturday evening, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

“In the confusion, the Boko Haram gunmen seized six men and slaughtered them,” militia leader Babakura Kolo told AFP from  the state capital of Maiduguri.

“The bodies of the six victims were found this morning (Sunday) when residents returned to the burnt village,” Kolo said.

A village resident, Aisami Grema, gave a similar death toll, adding that police stationed in the village did not fight the Islamists.

“The police made no attempt to engage the Boko Haram fighters,” Grema said.

The militants ransacked the village for two hours before leaving, said another resident Masida Umar.

On Friday, four farmers were killed when Boko Haram raided crop fields near Maiduguri.

The attacks on civilians come after the Islamists have launched a series of assaults against Nigerian troops, putting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to tackle insecurity in Africa’s most populous country ahead of general elections in February. DM

