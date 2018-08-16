Springs ‘house of horror’ father found guilty

The man dubbed the "Springs monster", who is accused of the decade-long abuse of his five children, has been was found guilty in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The man previously pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including the abuse and rape of his oldest daughter. He had also pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of his 13-year-old son, attempted obstruction of justice, five charges of child abuse, five counts of child neglect, two charges of breaking the Schools Act, showing pornographic material to his eldest daughter when she was still under 18, and using and distributing crystal methamphetamine.

He, however, pleaded guilty to allegations that he stopped the police from doing their work when they searched for one of his children in May 2014

His ex-wife was reportedly found guilty of neglect.

Police arrived at their house in Springs, on the East Rand, in May 2014, after the man’s son ran to a neighbour for help. The father was arrested on May 23. DM