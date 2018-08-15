Newsdeck

Mandzukic calls time on Croatia career

By AFP 15 August 2018
Caption
Mario Mandzukic of Croatia celebrates scoring the 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between Croatia and England in Moscow, Russia, 11 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Croatian World Cup hero and star striker Mario Mandzukic has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 32, the country's national soccer federation said Tuesday. 

“I think the time has come for me now. I gave my best for Croatia and I have contributed to the greatest success in Croatian football,” Mandzukic said in a letter circulated by the federation.

The Juventus player said that losing 4-2 to France in the World Cup final to take the runner-up spot had given him “new energy but also made this incredible decision easier”. DM

0