10XDMGathering: As it happens – follow our blog and live stream here

What year did Zapiro first highlight Zuma was a rotten?…..2002! It took 15 years for govt. to take action. #10XDMGathering pic.twitter.com/MP3bNRKiBo — Steven Nathan (@steven10x) August 15, 2018

12:46 Marianne Thamm is going to have a nice chat with Zapiro now.

@zapiro commends the whistleblowers for their bravery. "We owe them a huge huge debt" #10XDMGathering — Jessie Leverzencie (@thedimpled_one) August 15, 2018

Creating a safe and enabling environment for whistleblowers is critical for a fair and free democracy. The cost is huge, why would anyone want to risk it all when things might not change?

Bianca Godson says that the Bank of Baroda incident is what broke the camels back. She explains that she was instructed to open an account and then hand over signing rights to someone she didn’t know. “I wasn’t that stupid.” @dailymaverick #10XDMGathering — Nadine (@nadine_sims) August 15, 2018

We need to create a platform for #whistleblowers. Because after they've gone public, they become an intimidation to the workplace. Because transparency is often a problem, they are left unemployed. #10XDMGathering #WhistleBlowers @dailymaverick — 🌻 (@MadaLevii) August 15, 2018

#10XDMGathering Bianca Goodson "I made numerous attempts to provide my information to the parliamentary committee" but her documents kept getting "lost on the mail". Goodson resigned from Sage due to the Trillian scandal. — Nicole Ludolph (@nicole_ludolph) August 15, 2018

Unbearably high and brutal cost of being a whistleblower being brought home by these two brave women: @tarbaby39 and @goodson_bianca – thank you for your courage #defendtruth #10xDMGathering — anne taylor (@anne_brand) August 15, 2018

Goodson also shares the harrowing personal stories, blowing the whistle cost her her marriage and endless mental distress.

This is the @amaBhungane story Bianca Goodson is talking about at the #10xdmgathering: How Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants – whistle-blower https://t.co/5cRRPpZQ6Z pic.twitter.com/GoJacn8gP9 — Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick) August 15, 2018

Bianca Goodson Whistle-blower and former CEO at Trillian no sharing her story.

Suzanne Daniels: 'people reported on my meetings with a barefoot Ajuy Gupta, not what I said' referencing to her testimony during the parliamentary inquiry into #StateCapture at #Eskom.#10XDMGathering@dailymaverick — Sune' Payne (@SunePayne) August 15, 2018

Eskom whistleblower Suzanne Daniels: "Journalists must remember behind those headlines, there are people." #10XDMGathering — carien du plessis (@carienduplessis) August 15, 2018

Death threats, harassment on the road. Attacks at home, break-ins, attacks on her daughter. All to incite fear. Alarm system being intercepted. All in the lead up to the parliamentary inquiry.

“Life became about security…” https://twitter.com/MadaLevii/status/1029672434700570625

Suzanne Daniels says she had to check her car every night and felt like she was “in an FBI movie”. She said she had no idea about the protection offered to whistle blowers.

"The first time I was able to step away from the Eskom environment & look at things & see what was going on, a colleague noticed the change in my attitude. There was a whole nother world that we just did not know about." – Daniels @Fin24 @TeamNews24 #10XDMGathering — Khulekani Magubane (@KhulekaniMag) August 15, 2018

Whistle blowers are often asked why they took so long to come forward? In short, it’s damn hard thing to do. Sometimes, it starts with a journalist.

Suzanne Daniels, former Eskom head of legal and compliance, says she decided to speak out after journalist @SikonathiM pricked her conscience with tough questions. #10XDMGathering — Greg Nicolson (@gregnicolson) August 15, 2018

On the panel now, our very own Jessica Bezuidenhout has given us some insight. Suzanne Daniels Whistle-blower and former Head of Legal and Compliance at Eskom, is sharing her story. Here’s some background context.

Victim, villain or pawn: Why Eskom ‘whistle-blower’ Suzanne Daniels was fired

In South Africa, whistle blowers are not cherished as they are a group of people doing this country a service. We cannot have these individuals not protected as they lead to accountability. #10XDMGathering #whistleblowers @dailymaverick #TruthSeekers — 🌻 (@MadaLevii) August 15, 2018

Are whistleblowers protected? In a way, yes… we’re chatting through that now. Does it matter if one of your panellists is loosely related to Daisy de Melker like Gabriella Razzano?

The Protected Disclosures Act defines the whistleblower as someone who discloses information related to a company, etc. publically #10XDMGathering — Jessie Leverzencie (@thedimpled_one) August 15, 2018

11:54 Rebecca Davis is chatting to Jessica Bezuidenhout Investigative reporter, Daily Maverick, Bianca Goodson Whistle-blower and former CEO at Trillian , Suzanne Daniels Whistle-blower and former Head of Legal and Compliance at Eskom, Gabriella Razzano Executive Director of the Open Democracy .

11:05 Rana receives a standing ovation, goosebumps stuff. Watch out for the documentary produced by Chronicle. No release date set yet, but we’ll keep you in the loop. For now, coffee. Or tea.

10:47 “I don’t know if there is anything else I can do besides this,” Ayyub says after sharing harrowing details of how she has been harassed, suppressed, threatened and how freedom of speech in India has been threatened. Like we said, #Goals.

@RanaAyyub: Despite everything, I would not do anything other than investigative journalism, and I will remain in India. #10XDMGathering crowd is enthralled. pic.twitter.com/7KGiqgpQet — Diana Leigh Neille (@DianaNeille) August 15, 2018

The story of journalist Rana Ayub, who has endured hell in India for reporting truth, is a gut wrenching tale of unbelievable cruelty. #10XDMGathering #ranaayub #facismrising pic.twitter.com/qcFTwml6kE — Steve Pike (@spike_wavescape) August 15, 2018

#10XDMGathering Rana Ayyub "Indian democracy is being eroded… You cannot say what you want or you get killed for your dietary habits." — Nicole Ludolph (@nicole_ludolph) August 15, 2018

10:36 Ayub story is, as the kids would say #Goals.

Rana Ayyub, Investigative journalist speaks about her experiences of going undercover and the torment she experienced after her expose. @dailymaverick #10xDMGathering #muckruckgoals — Jillian Green (@jfgreen1) August 15, 2018

"… my life became a mess after I exposed the truth.." – Raan Ayyub #10XDMgathering #CPUTjournalism #courageunderfire — Mziyanda Smile Busa (@MziyandaSmileB) August 15, 2018

10:24 Rana Ayub now up talking about her incredible work going undercover. Here’s a little summary from our esteemed Rebecca Davis.

Daily Maverick’s Richard Poplak has introduced a teaser for a forthcoming feature-length documentary by Chronicle Productions – which gives a taster of the shocking abuse and harassment suffered by Indian investigative journalist Rana Ayyub as a result of her exposes on the Indian government.

“It’s cost me everything,” Ayyub says in the clip.

The documentary is clearly one to watch out for: it’s called Third Person: The Rana Ayyub Story.

We lived in a culture of fear – in Bombay – Rana Ayyub on her story -becoming a journalist @dailymaverick #10XDMGathering #DefendTruth — Media Students CPUT (@CputMedia) August 15, 2018

09:56 Haffejee now onto the question of whether SA media is as good at watching corporate corruption as it as at watching government corruption. Using Steinhoff as an example.

09:49 Quite a quote.

@MzwaneleManyi expresses how the Guptas were drivers of corruption in this country. So to say, even if you place a bottle of milk near the Gupta's it shall turn sour." #TruthSeekers #TheGathering @dailymaverick #X10Thegathering — 🌻 (@MadaLevii) August 15, 2018

09:44 There’s a long way to go, but we’ve also come a very long way. In case you’re that way inclined, you can sift through the #StateCapture archive with some selections over here.

We back a year later and NB to remember how much has changed within 365 days. Last year this time state capture was at its peak. Let's celebrate some of our gains and victories as well. #10XDMGathering — SECTION27 (@SECTION27news) August 15, 2018

09:42 So many questions… Also, we’re looking into issues with the live stream.

Why doesn’t the Cullinan Hotel in Cape Town show @afroworldview in their hotel rooms, asks @MzwaneleManyi. He also accuses big businessmen in audience here at #10xDMGathering of switching it off and depriving guests of the afro stories… — Bilal Randeree 🇿🇦 (@bilalr) August 15, 2018

09:39 This is an important point. Nathan also said business is ‘not a good citizen’.

10x Investment's Steven Nathan says he is disappointed at the lack of support for independent media houses. He says more money must be channeled to independent media for the truths to come out. #10xDMGathering @IOLPolitics — Mary-Jane Mphahlele (@Mary_JaneSA) August 15, 2018

09:33 And we’re not wasting time… straight into the questions about the Guptas funding The New Age. If you’re somehow not familiar with the whole thing, we recommend this piece by Anton Harber.

Read: The New Age experiment: Government’s attempt to control the media has done industry no favours Clickety here.

.@ferialhaffajee warms up in the first panel of #10XDMGathering by asking @MzwaneleManyi if he ever thought that his media outlets would survive without gvt support. Jimmy responds by highlighting that many media outlets (esp the @SundayTimesZA) survive through gvt support. — SECTION27 (@SECTION27news) August 15, 2018

.@ferialhaffajee getting straight into the Gupta issue at #10XDMGathering — Tessa Knight (@awildknight) August 15, 2018

09:31 We’re off now. Vlismas has been doing his snarky thing. And we have our first surprise of the day, like we promised. Ferial Haffajee is our latest recruit and joins us as associate editor.

09:21 Today is about a lot of things, most importantly, it’s about the state of media in South Africa… the role it plays in shaping the country’s future and everything else.

09:13 Minor delay…. but here’s what you can expect from the first two discussions…

09:05 – 10:10: Business of Truth: Steven Nathan CEO, 10X Investments, Ferial Haffajee, Mzwanele Manyi Chairman, Afrotone Media Holdings

Media is meeting its greatest challenge ever. Will it survive with its ethics untouched?

10:10 – 10:50 Courage Under Fire: Rana Ayyub Journalist, investigative reporter & writer, Richard Poplak Author & journalist, Daily Maverick.

On #Steinhoff & such- how do we prevent it happening in the future? Bring back the Scorpions- a team of independent experts- nail perpetrators hard; set an example” – James Brent Styan @10Xinvestments ##10XDMGathering pic.twitter.com/HXnPboKVGx — Allison Foat (Cape Town Diva) (@AllisonFoat) August 15, 2018

8 months later, even experts can't speak with certainty on what transpired at Steinhoff, if Marcus Jooste did something wrong and/or should be held accountable. #10XDMGathering — Mary-Jane Mphahlele (@Mary_JaneSA) August 15, 2018

08:00 Hello, good morning. Welcome to this year’s edition of The Gathering.