LIVE UPDATES

#10XDMGathering: As it happens – follow our blog and live stream here

By Antoinette Muller 15 August 2018

It's that time of the year again. The Gathering is upon us. We've got a packed speaker list, some big announcements and maybe a few surprises. Follow it along here.

You can watch the live stream below. For juicy nuggets, pithy comments and actual useful insight, scroll down for the live blog. To see the latest updates on the blog, you’ll need to hit F5 on your browser.

Watch it live: #10XDMGathering stream

Live updates and insights from the #10XDMGathering. Refresh your browser to see the latest.

We’re keeping things a bit lighter for this. Zapiro is taking us through his career.

12:46 Marianne Thamm is going to have a nice chat with Zapiro now.

Creating a safe and enabling environment for whistleblowers is critical for a fair and free democracy. The cost is huge, why would anyone want to risk it all when things might not change?

Goodson also shares the harrowing personal stories, blowing the whistle cost her her marriage and endless mental distress.

Bianca Goodson Whistle-blower and former CEO at Trillian no sharing her story.

There’s a critical point here.

Death threats, harassment on the road. Attacks at home, break-ins, attacks on her daughter. All to incite fear. Alarm system being intercepted. All in the lead up to the parliamentary inquiry.

“Life became about security…”

 

https://twitter.com/MadaLevii/status/1029672434700570625

Suzanne Daniels says she had to check her car every night and felt like she was “in an FBI movie”. She said she had no idea about the protection offered to whistle blowers.

Some more background…

Whistle blowers are often asked why they took so long to come forward? In short, it’s damn hard thing to do. Sometimes, it starts with a journalist.

On the panel  now, our very own Jessica Bezuidenhout has given us some insight.   Suzanne Daniels Whistle-blower and former Head of Legal and Compliance at Eskom, is sharing her story. Here’s some background context.

Victim, villain or pawn: Why Eskom ‘whistle-blower’ Suzanne Daniels was fired

Are whistleblowers protected? In a way, yes… we’re chatting through that now. Does it matter if one of your panellists is loosely related to Daisy de Melker like Gabriella Razzano?

11:54 Rebecca Davis is chatting to Jessica Bezuidenhout Investigative reporter, Daily Maverick, Bianca Goodson Whistle-blower and former CEO at Trillian , Suzanne Daniels Whistle-blower and former Head of Legal and Compliance at Eskom, Gabriella Razzano Executive Director of the Open Democracy .

11:52 Sound should be back and not a moment too soon. The next panel is about fluitfluit, my storie is uit.

11:47  We’re back! We know the sound is out, we’re looking into it…

11:05 Rana receives a standing ovation, goosebumps stuff. Watch out for the documentary produced by Chronicle. No release date set yet, but we’ll keep you in the loop. For now, coffee. Or tea.

10:47 “I don’t know if there is anything else I can do besides this,” Ayyub says after sharing harrowing details of how she has been harassed, suppressed, threatened and how freedom of speech in India has been threatened. Like we said, #Goals.

10:36 Ayub story is, as the kids would say #Goals.

10:24 Rana Ayub now up talking about her incredible work going undercover. Here’s a little summary from our esteemed Rebecca Davis.

Daily Maverick’s Richard Poplak has introduced a teaser for a forthcoming feature-length documentary by Chronicle Productions – which gives a taster of the shocking abuse and harassment suffered by Indian investigative journalist Rana Ayyub as a result of her exposes on the Indian government.

“It’s cost me everything,” Ayyub says in the clip.

The documentary is clearly one to watch out for: it’s called Third Person: The Rana Ayyub Story.

09:56 Haffejee now onto the question of whether SA media is as good at watching corporate corruption as it as at watching government corruption. Using Steinhoff as an example.

09:49  Quite a quote.

09:44 There’s a long way to go, but we’ve also come a very long way. In case you’re that way inclined, you can sift through the #StateCapture archive with some selections over here.

09:42 So many questions… Also, we’re looking into issues with the live stream.

09:39 This is an important point. Nathan also said business is ‘not a good citizen’.

09:33 And we’re not wasting time… straight into the questions about the Guptas funding The New Age. If you’re somehow not familiar with the whole thing, we recommend this piece by Anton Harber.

Read: The New Age experiment: Government’s attempt to control the media has done industry no favours Clickety here.

09:31 We’re off now. Vlismas has been doing his snarky thing. And we have our first surprise of the day, like we promised. Ferial Haffajee is our latest recruit and joins us as associate editor.

09:21 Today is about a lot of things, most importantly, it’s about the state of media in South Africa… the role it plays in shaping the country’s future and everything else.

09:17 Things will begin ‘any moment’ now…

09:13 Minor delay…. but here’s what you can expect from the first two discussions…

09:05 – 10:10: Business of Truth: Steven Nathan CEO, 10X Investments, Ferial Haffajee, Mzwanele Manyi Chairman, Afrotone Media Holdings

Media is meeting its greatest challenge ever. Will it survive with its ethics untouched?

10:10 – 10:50 Courage Under Fire:  Rana Ayyub Journalist, investigative reporter & writer, Richard Poplak Author & journalist, Daily Maverick.

08:05 We’ve been having a bit of a breakfast do before the main event kicks off. Here are some insights you might have missed.

08:00  Hello, good morning. Welcome to this year’s edition of The Gathering. 

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

#10XDMGathering LIVE STREAM

2018 Media Gathering, live from Cape Town International Convention Centre

By Daily Maverick

#10DMGathering

Spin does business no favours – why we need an educated media

Marianne Merten
1 hour ago
4 mins

LIVE UPDATES

#10XDMGathering: As it happens – follow our blog and live stream here

Antoinette Muller
5 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

‘Monster Hunter’ on hold as China hits pause on new video games

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Researchers find new security flaw in Intel chips

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Mandzukic calls time on Croatia career

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump calls former aide Omarosa a ‘dog’

AFP 8 hours ago

NPA REGENESIS

As Shaun Abrahams packs his bags, Ramaphosa appoints Silas Ramaite acting NPA head
Greg Nicolson 13 hours ago
4 mins

The filming of The Beach permanently damaged the ecosystem on the Thai island it was located on.

Lost Boys

Cop who exposed Magnus Malan paedophile ring found dead in Eastern Cape

Marianne Thamm 14 AUG
4 mins

NPA games

KZN Law Society says Zuma lawyer Michael Hulley did not act unprofessionally in asking Nxasana to lie under oath

Marianne Thamm
14 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Bird Island

Zapiro
7 hours ago

Photographic Exhibition

New all-women exhibition shows women facing the camera, themselves and the world

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
14 hours ago
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Education: In SA, Children’s rights die one PowerPoint at a time

Mark Heywood
14 hours ago
6 mins
0