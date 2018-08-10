Newsdeck

Four killed in shooting in Canadian town: police

By AFP 10 August 2018

Four people were killed on Friday in a shooting in the eastern Canadian town of Fredericton, police said.

Police urged people in the area of the shooting to remain in their homes, describing it as an “active incident” on Twitter around an hour after giving first word of the killings.

The circumstances of the shooting in the capital of New Brunswick province were not immediately known.

The Canadian broadcaster CBC said that the shooting happened in a residential area of the city and that paramedics and firefighters were on the scene. DM

Gallery

AFP

TRILLIAN’S DEFIANCE

‘Illegal or not, Eskom has no right to reclaim R600m from us’ – Trillian’s Eric Wood

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

KPMG SARS REPORT

In his submission to Ntsebeza inquiry, auditor says he warned KPMG of potential ‘significant reputational risks’ in working for SARS

Marianne Thamm
18 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Double standards towards criminal suspects and Zuma’s permanent stay of prosecution application

Pierre De Vos
6 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Four killed in shooting in Canadian town: police

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe opposition on deadline to appeal election result

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

10 dead in Ebola flareup in eastern DR Congo

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson ‘to face probe’ over Islamophobic remarks

Al Jazeera 3 hours ago

MOSQUE ATTACKS

For the fourth consecutive month, Islamic places of worship in SA have been targeted with violence
Rebecca Davis 17 hours ago
6 mins

There is an app in Iceland to verify whether the person you're dating is a relative or not.

ZIMBABWE POWER PLAY

Treatment of Tendai Biti sparks international outrage while Mnangagwa claims credit for his release on bail

Carien Du Plessis 17 hours ago
6 mins

ISS Today

High expectations for Africa’s new youth envoy

ISS Today
4 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Nissan Patrol LE Premium: Brutal ute

Deon Schoeman
17 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Deputy

Zapiro
20 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Credo Mutwa: Tapping into the wisdom of the ancients

Jay Naidoo
17 hours ago
7 mins
0